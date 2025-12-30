Uganda Vs Nigeria Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch EQG Vs SDN In Africa Cup Of Nations?

Uganda vs Nigeria Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: Find all the information related to live streaming, broadcast, venue, and kick-off details for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Group C match between Uganda and Nigeria

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Uganda vs Nigeria live streaming AFCON 2025 UGA vs NGA Preview Head-To-Head in Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria's Akor Adams prepares to shoot to score a goal that was later disallowed during the Africa Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Nigeria and Tunisia in Fez, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nigera face Uganda in AFCON 2025 Group C match on December 30

  • Uganda lead head-to-head records against Nigeria in Africa Cup of Nations

  • See when and where to watch the Nigeria vs Uganda match live on TV and online

Nigeria take on Uganda at the Fez Stadium in Fes, Morocco, on Tuesday, December 30, in the final round of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 group stage.

The Super Eagles have already booked their place in the knockout rounds, assured of the top spot in Group C. Uganda, meanwhile, face a must-win scenario to keep their tournament alive.

Nigeria have collected six points from two matches, sealing qualification with games to spare. Uganda, meanwhile, sit bottom of the group and must defeat the group leaders to stay in contention for progression as one of the best third-placed teams.

Nigeria’s AFCON campaign has been defined by attacking sharpness mixed with moments of vulnerability. Eric Chelle’s side began with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania, before edging Tunisia 3-2 in a high-scoring encounter that highlighted both their quality and fragility.

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman had placed Nigeria firmly in command against Tunisia, only for late concessions to turn a comfortable outing into a tense finish. Despite those lapses, Nigeria’s form remains imposing, with seven wins from their last ten matches.

Uganda approach the fixture under heavy pressure. The Cranes have one point from two games, sitting behind Tanzania on goal difference after a 3-1 loss to Tunisia and a 1-1 draw against Tanzania.

Related Content

That draw proved especially costly, with Allan Okello missing a stoppage-time penalty that could have dramatically altered Uganda’s position in the group. Playing at their first AFCON finals since 2019, Paul Put’s side have struggled to find consistency, registering just one win in their last ten AFCON matches.

Unless Uganda can pull off an upset, a fifth group-stage exit in eight AFCON appearances appears likely. However, with Nigeria expected to rest key players after sealing top spot, Uganda will look to capitalise on any drop in intensity from the Super Eagles.

Uganda vs Nigeria: Head-To-Head Records

Uganda and Nigeria have played eight games in all competitions. Surprisingly, Uganda have won four times, compared to two wins for Nigeria. Two matches have ended as draws. Uganda are unbeaten in their last three matches against Nigeria, with two wins and one draw.

Uganda vs Nigeria: Group C Points Table

PosTeamPldWDLGDPts
1Nigeria2200+26
2Tunisia2101+13
3Tanzania2011-11
4Uganda2011-21

Uganda vs Nigeria: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Uganda vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025 match being played?

The Uganda vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 9:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Fez Stadium in Fes, Morocco.

Where to watch the Uganda vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025 match live on TV and online?

The Uganda vs Nigeria, AFCON 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the Africa Cup of Nations games in the country.

Published At:
