Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Mahedi Hasan's Gets Tector Brothers In 1 Over, Brings BAN Back In Game

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Play Resumes| IRE 75-1 (6)
Paul Stirling and Tim Tector got Ireland off to a flying start against BAN in the 2nd T20I. Tanzim Shakib gets Paul Stirling out but now we have Harry Tector on crease, who was the highest run-getter for IRE in the last T20I.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Play Resumes| IRE 28-0 (2.1)
The play at the Bir Shreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium halted for sometime due to floodlight failure but fortunately the lights are back on and we can have the normal services to start.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: 1st Innings Underway| IRE 0-0 (0)
Ireland are off to a flying start in the 1st over as Tim Tector takes down Mahedi Hasan for 13 runs in the first over, hitting 3 boundaries in the over.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Playing XI
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Toss Update
The news is Out! Ireland win the toss and have elected to bat first.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Welcome!
Hello cricket fans, welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Bir Shreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Stay tuned for the live score and latest updates of the match.