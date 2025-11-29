Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Mahedi Hasan's Gets Tector Brothers In 1 Over, Brings BAN Back In Game

IRE won the 1st T20I against BAN by 39 runs at the Bir Shreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. X/Cricket Ireland

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Bir Shreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, November 29. Ireland put on a clinical show in the 1st T20I and defeated Bangladesh by 39 runs. Harry Tector's 69 powered IRE to a decent total of 182 runs. In response BAN's batters could not chase well except Towhid Hridoy, who played a valiant knock of 89 runs but to no avail. Follow the live updates and real-time updates of the 2nd T20I between BAN and IRE here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Nov 2025, 06:17:18 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Play Resumes| IRE 75-1 (6) Paul Stirling and Tim Tector got Ireland off to a flying start against BAN in the 2nd T20I. Tanzim Shakib gets Paul Stirling out but now we have Harry Tector on crease, who was the highest run-getter for IRE in the last T20I.

29 Nov 2025, 05:51:59 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Play Resumes| IRE 28-0 (2.1) The play at the Bir Shreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium halted for sometime due to floodlight failure but fortunately the lights are back on and we can have the normal services to start.

29 Nov 2025, 05:34:41 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: 1st Innings Underway| IRE 0-0 (0) Ireland are off to a flying start in the 1st over as Tim Tector takes down Mahedi Hasan for 13 runs in the first over, hitting 3 boundaries in the over.

29 Nov 2025, 05:15:21 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Playing XI Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin

29 Nov 2025, 05:09:40 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Ireland, Live Score 2nd T20I: Toss Update The news is Out! Ireland win the toss and have elected to bat first.