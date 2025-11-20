Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 2nd Test Day 2: Where To Watch, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test Day 2: Get live streaming details, playing XIs, Day 1 highlights, and the Dhaka hourly weather report for Day 2 of the BAN vs IRE 2nd Test on Thursday, 20 November, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 2nd Test Day 2 Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast Today
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle |Photo: (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary
  • Bangladesh face Ireland on Day 2 as the hosts resume on 292/4 in the second Test

  • Mushfiqur Rahim eyes a milestone, starting the day unbeaten on 99 in his 100th Test match

  • Get the hourly weather forecast in Dhaka here to see how conditions may shape the day’s play

The Bangladesh vs Ireland second Test rolls into the second day with Bangladesh firmly on top and Mushfiqur Rahim just one run away from a landmark century on Thursday, 20 November, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Get live streaming and weather forecast here.

Bangladesh closed Day 1 of the second Test against Ireland on 292/4 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, with the spotlight firmly on Rahim.

Marking his 100th Test appearance, the veteran batter produced a composed and commanding innings, finishing unbeaten on 99 and standing on the brink of a memorable century as play resumes on Day 2.

For Ireland, Andy McBrine was the standout performer with the ball, claiming all four wickets to keep the hosts from running away completely. Despite Bangladesh’s strong position, McBrine’s persistence ensured Ireland stayed in the contest heading into the second day.

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score

Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test Day 2: Dhaka Hourly Weather Today
Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast Today Photo: AccuWeather Screengrab
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Playing XIs

Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Jordan Neill, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test Day 2: Live Streaming

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in the country.

