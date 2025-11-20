Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 2nd Test Day 2: Where To Watch, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Bangladesh face Ireland on Day 2 as the hosts resume on 292/4 in the second Test
Mushfiqur Rahim eyes a milestone, starting the day unbeaten on 99 in his 100th Test match
Get the hourly weather forecast in Dhaka here to see how conditions may shape the day’s play
The Bangladesh vs Ireland second Test rolls into the second day with Bangladesh firmly on top and Mushfiqur Rahim just one run away from a landmark century on Thursday, 20 November, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Get live streaming and weather forecast here.
Bangladesh closed Day 1 of the second Test against Ireland on 292/4 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, with the spotlight firmly on Rahim.
Marking his 100th Test appearance, the veteran batter produced a composed and commanding innings, finishing unbeaten on 99 and standing on the brink of a memorable century as play resumes on Day 2.
For Ireland, Andy McBrine was the standout performer with the ball, claiming all four wickets to keep the hosts from running away completely. Despite Bangladesh’s strong position, McBrine’s persistence ensured Ireland stayed in the contest heading into the second day.
Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast Today
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Jordan Neill, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test Day 2: Live Streaming
The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in the country.