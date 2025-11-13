Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 3: When, Where To Watch Action In Sylhet, Hourly Weather Forecast

Bangladesh lead by 52 runs with 338/1 continue to tighten their grip on Ireland on Day 2 of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test. Get live streaming details and Sylhet hourly weather forecast here.
Bangladesh are firmly in control of the first Test against Ireland, losing just one wicket on Day 2 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
After Shadman Islam fell for 80 off 104 balls, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque took charge, putting the hosts in complete control. Joy’s unbeaten 169 and Mominul’s fluent 80 not out guided Bangladesh to a commanding position.
By stumps, Bangladesh were 338 for 1, leading Ireland by 52 runs with nine wickets in hand. The visitors struggled to find any breakthroughs, with Barry McCarthy being the only wicket-taker. Earlier, Ireland had been bowled out for 286, leaving Bangladesh well on course to dictate terms in this opening Test.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 3: Sylhet Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test: Live Streaming
The first Test between Bangladesh and Ireland will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.