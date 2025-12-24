Assam Vs Baroda Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BRD Opt to Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Assam face Barida in one of the opening fixtures of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Baroda have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Hardik Pandya not included in Delhi's playing XI
Assam take on Baroda in an Elite Group B clash at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot with Baroda choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, aiming to exploit early conditions and chase down a target later in the day.
Assam’s batting lineup features key players like Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Denish Das, and Pradyun Saikia, who will need to weather the initial bowling assault and build a competitive total. With Assam keen to set the tone in their group stage campaign, their top order’s ability to play through the new ball will be crucial on a surface that generally offers balance between bat and ball.
Baroda’s decision to bowl first reflects confidence in their bowling unit, which includes the experienced Krunal Pandya and a mix of pacers such as Rasikh Dar Salam and Raj Limbani who will look to strike early and keep the pressure on Assam’s batters.
Assam Vs Baroda, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Baroda have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Assam Vs Baroda, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Baroda: Priyanshu Moliya, Vishnu Solanki, Shivalik Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Amit Pasi(w), Shashwat Rawat, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Rasikh Dar Salam, Raj Limbani, Aryan Chavda
Assam: Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w/c), Pradyun Saikia, Swarupam Purkayastha, Denish Das, Sibsankar Roy, Nihar Deka, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Ayushman Malakar, Avinov Choudhury, Bhargab Lahkar
Assam Vs Baroda, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
Assam Vs Baroda live streaming isn't available as there are only two matches which is being live streamed, Pondicherry vs Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh.