Assam Vs Baroda Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BRD Opt to Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Baroda have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Assam in the Group B clash of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Hardik Pandya misses out

  • Assam face Barida in one of the opening fixtures of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

  • Baroda have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Hardik Pandya not included in Delhi's playing XI

Assam take on Baroda in an Elite Group B clash at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot with Baroda choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, aiming to exploit early conditions and chase down a target later in the day.

Assam’s batting lineup features key players like Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Denish Das, and Pradyun Saikia, who will need to weather the initial bowling assault and build a competitive total. With Assam keen to set the tone in their group stage campaign, their top order’s ability to play through the new ball will be crucial on a surface that generally offers balance between bat and ball.

Baroda’s decision to bowl first reflects confidence in their bowling unit, which includes the experienced Krunal Pandya and a mix of pacers such as Rasikh Dar Salam and Raj Limbani who will look to strike early and keep the pressure on Assam’s batters.

Assam Vs Baroda, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Baroda have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Assam Vs Baroda, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs

Baroda: Priyanshu Moliya, Vishnu Solanki, Shivalik Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Amit Pasi(w), Shashwat Rawat, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Rasikh Dar Salam, Raj Limbani, Aryan Chavda

Assam: Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w/c), Pradyun Saikia, Swarupam Purkayastha, Denish Das, Sibsankar Roy, Nihar Deka, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Ayushman Malakar, Avinov Choudhury, Bhargab Lahkar

Assam Vs Baroda, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

Assam Vs Baroda live streaming isn't available as there are only two matches which is being live streamed, Pondicherry vs Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh.

