Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2: When, Where To Watch Action In Sylhet, Hourly Weather Forecast

Bangladesh tightened their grip on Ireland heading into Day 2 of the 1st Test in Sylhet after restricting the visitors to 270 on the opening day
Weather in Sylhet is expected to remain sunny throughout the day, promising ideal conditions for cricket
The first Test between Bangladesh and Ireland will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website
Day 1 saw Ireland post 270 after being put under pressure by Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Paul Stirling (60) and Cade Carmichael (59) led the resistance with fighting fifties, while Curtis Campher (44) and Lorcan Tucker (41) chipped in with useful contributions down the order.
For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz stood out with 3/50, supported by tight spells from the seamers to ensure the visitors couldn’t build on their starts. The hosts will now look to consolidate with the bat and strengthen their control heading into Day 2.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 2: Sylhet Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 2: Playing XIs
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Jordan Neill, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 2: Live Streaming
