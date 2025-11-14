Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 4: When, Where To Watch Action In Sylhet, Hourly Weather Forecast

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 4: Get live streaming details, playing XIs, and Sylhet hourly weather forecast ahead of Day 4 of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st Test on Friday, 14 November, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 4: Sylhet Hourly Weather Forecast
Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle |Photo: (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Day 4 of the Bangladesh vs Ireland First Test gets underway on Friday, 14 November in Sylhet

  • Bangladesh resume in full control after building a lead of over 200 and taking five Irish wickets by stumps on Day 3

  • The first Test between Bangladesh and Ireland is being streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website

Day 4 of the Bangladesh vs Ireland First Test gets underway on Friday, 14 November in Sylhet, get live streaming and weather updates here as the hosts resume play firmly in control after dominating the third day and putting Ireland under heavy pressure.

Bangladesh enter the new day in full command in Sylhet after stretching their lead beyond 200 and removing five Irish batters by stumps on Day 3. Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s early dismissal for 171 didn’t slow them down, as captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and strong support from Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das powered them past a 300-run lead before declaring.

Ireland’s chase fell apart quickly. Cade Carmichael went for 5, Paul Stirling’s fighting 43 ended in a run-out, and the middle order collapsed against Taijul Islam and Hasan Murad. With five down already, Ireland walk into Day 4 under heavy pressure.

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 4: Sylhet Hourly Weather Forecast For Today

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 4: Sylhet Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 4: Sylhet Hourly Weather Forecast For Today Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test: Live Streaming

The first Test between Bangladesh and Ireland is being streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.

