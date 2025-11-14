Bangladesh Vs Ireland Highlights, 1st Test Day 4: Hosts BAN Crush IRE by Innings And 47 Runs

Bangladesh beat Ireland by an innings and 47 runs, led by centuries from Joy and Shanto and four wickets from Murad
Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam triggered key breakthroughs; McBrine made 52 for Ireland
Ireland’s late resistance fell short, failing to cover a 301-run deficit
BAN Vs IRE 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: Bangladesh crushed Ireland by an innings and 47 runs in Sylhet, wrapping up the match inside four days. Centuries from Mahmudul Hasan Joy and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, coupled with Hasan Murad’s four-wicket haul, powered a dominant performance, while Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam chipped in with key breakthroughs. Ireland showed resistance through Andy McBrine’s patient 52 and a late 54-run stand with Barry McCarthy and Jordan Neill, but it wasn’t enough to bridge a massive 301-run deficit, leaving Bangladesh firmly in control throughout.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 4: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Earlier, Bangladesh controlled the sessions with tight bowling and key dismissals. Taijul Islam trapped Matthew Humphreys early, and Murad claimed important wickets, including Balbirnie and McBrine, ensuring Ireland never gained a foothold.
Paul Stirling’s valiant 43 in the second innings couldn’t prevent the hosts from sealing a comprehensive win, leaving Bangladesh firmly in command throughout the match.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy was named Player of the Match for his commanding 171, anchoring Bangladesh’s innings and playing a key role in their innings-and-47-run victory over Ireland.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Highlights, 1st Test Day 4: Playing XIs
Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad.
Ireland XI: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Jordan Neill, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young