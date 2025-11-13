Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Ireland on Thursday, November 13, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The hosts are in command after reaching 338 for 1 on Day 2, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy unbeaten on 169 and Mominul Haque on 80 not out, leading by 52 runs after Ireland were earlier bowled out for 286. Barry McCarthy took the only wicket for the visitors. Get Bangladesh vs Ireland live updates right here.
Ireland won the toss and have opted to bat first against Bangladesh.
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Jordan Neill, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad
The first Test between Bangladesh and Ireland is being streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.