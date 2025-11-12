Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 2 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Ireland on Wednesday, November 12, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. On Day 1, Bangladesh fought back brilliantly to seize control, reducing Ireland to 270 after a strong start. Paul Stirling (60) and debutant Cade Carmichael (59) stood out with composed fifties, while Curtis Campher (44) and Lorcan Tucker (41) added valuable runs down the order. Mehidy Hasan Miraz led Bangladesh’s bowling effort with figures of 3/50.
Stay tuned for live updates as the hosts look to build on their advantage on Day 2.
Ireland have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Bangladesh.
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Jordan Neill, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad
The first Test between Bangladesh and Ireland will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.