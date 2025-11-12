Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle |Photo: (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle |Photo: (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)