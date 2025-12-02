Bangladesh Vs Ireland Highlights, 3rd T20I: BAN Seal Series 2-1 With A 8-Wicket Win

Bangladesh Vs Ireland Highlights 3rd T20I: BAN beat IRE in the third and final T20I at the Bir Shreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram, thanks to Tanzid Hasan Tamim's half-century

Bangladesh Vs Ireland Highlights, 3rd T20I: BAN Seal Series 2-1 With A 8-Wicket Win
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Highlights, 3rd T20I: BAN Seal Series 2-1 With A 8-Wicket Win
  • BAN take on IRE in the third and final T20I in Chattogram

  • The series is level 1-1 coming into the decider on Tuesday

  • Playing XIs and live streaming info to be detailed soon

The decider in Chattogram started with Ireland winning the toss and opting to bat, a choice that didn’t pay off. Their innings stumbled early and they eventually folded for just 117 in 19.5 overs, managing little momentum after a shaky start.

Chasing 118, Bangladesh didn’t hang around. A fluent opening from Tanzid Hasan Tamim gave them a sharp start, and by the time the second over was done, the pressure was already on Ireland’s bowlers. With calm nerves, the hosts reached 119/2 in just 13.4 overs, sealing an emphatic 8-wicket win with more than six overs to spare.

It was a collective show, with the batsmen delivering under pressure and the bowlers doing their bit to keep Ireland under check. The win not only grabbed the T20I series for Bangladesh but also showed why home conditions and composure still matter in tight T20 battles.

Bangladesh Vs Ireland 3rd T20I: Squads

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Curtis Campher, Jordan Neill

Bangladesh Vs Ireland 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match in India?

The live streaming the Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will be available on the Fancode mobile app and website in India.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Ireland third T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland third T20I match will start at 1:30PM IST. The toss for the match will take place at 1pm IST.

