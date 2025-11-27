Bangladesh Vss Ireland 1st T20I, Toss Update: BAN To Bowl First - Check Playing XI

Bangladesh host Ireland in a three-match T20I series starting November 27 in Chattogram
Bangladesh clean swept Ireland in the two-match Test series
Toss Update: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first
Bangladesh and Ireland lock horns on November 27, 2025, at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram, as the hosts kick off the three-match T20I series. The stage is set after Bangladesh’s dominant display in the Test series, where they swept Ireland 2–0, the first Test ended in an innings win, the second saw clinical batting and bowling performances.
Having already established supremacy in the longer format, Bangladesh will be keen to carry momentum into the shortest format, while Ireland will aim to shake off recent setbacks and get their campaign going with confidence.
On head-to-head terms in T20Is, Bangladesh hold the advantage, out of eight T20s so far, Bangladesh have won five, Ireland two, and one ended with no result. But Ireland won the last encounter between the two sides, meaning the visitors won’t go down without a fight.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman