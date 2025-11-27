Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I: BAN Tigers Eyes Irish Challenge

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 1st ODI: After thumping the visitors in the one-off test by 217 runs, BAN will be looking to carry on the momentum in the 1st of the 3-match T20I series against IRE. Follow the live cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the BAN vs IRE match

V
Vikas Patwal
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I
Bangladesh captain Litton Das poses with the trophy along with Irish skipper Paul Stirling ahead of the 1st T20I at Chattogram. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
  • BAN and IRE will lock horns in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series on Thursday, November 27 at Chattogram

  • BAN defeated IRE by 217 in the one-off test earlier

  • The match will be telecasted on FanCode in India

Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st of the three-match T20 matches between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday (November 27, 2025).

After dominating Ireland in the one-off test match and pipping them by 217 runs, Bangla Tigers will come into this match to start the 1st T20I with a bang. The match will be broadcasted in India on FanCode ad will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Follow the live cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs ENG match:

Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

The news is Out! Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has won the toss and elected to field first.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little

