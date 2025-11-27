Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I: BAN Tigers Eyes Irish Challenge

BAN and IRE will lock horns in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series on Thursday, November 27 at Chattogram
Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st of the three-match T20 matches between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday (November 27, 2025).
After dominating Ireland in the one-off test match and pipping them by 217 runs, Bangla Tigers will come into this match to start the 1st T20I with a bang. The match will be broadcasted in India on FanCode ad will begin at 5:30 PM IST.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
The news is Out! Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has won the toss and elected to field first.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little