Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I:Get live streaming, toss updates, and playing XIs for the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Ireland on Saturday, 29 November at the Bir Shreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 2nd T20I
Ireland won the toss in the 2nd T20I and decided to bat first Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh and Ireland will lock horns in the 2nd T20I on Saturday, November 29

  • Ireland won the 1st T20I by 39 runs

  • The 2nd T20I will stream live on FanCode in India

Bangladesh and Ireland will face each other in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series at the at the Bir Shreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on November 29.

After a poor show in the test series, Ireland stun Bangladesh in the 1st T20I by defeating them by 39 runs. Matthew Hemphrey claimed his career best figures of 4-13-4. On the batting front, Harry Tector played a scintillating knock of 69 runs. Towhid Hridoy was the only batter for Bangladesh who showed some resolved and hit 89 runs in a losing cause.

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

Ireland won the toss in the 2nd T20I and elected to bat first.

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Ireland will be streaming live on the FanCode app in India.

Related Content

Published At:
