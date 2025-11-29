Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Bangladesh and Ireland will lock horns in the 2nd T20I on Saturday, November 29
Ireland won the 1st T20I by 39 runs
Bangladesh and Ireland will face each other in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series at the at the Bir Shreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on November 29.
After a poor show in the test series, Ireland stun Bangladesh in the 1st T20I by defeating them by 39 runs. Matthew Hemphrey claimed his career best figures of 4-13-4. On the batting front, Harry Tector played a scintillating knock of 69 runs. Towhid Hridoy was the only batter for Bangladesh who showed some resolved and hit 89 runs in a losing cause.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
Ireland won the toss in the 2nd T20I and elected to bat first.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
The 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Ireland will be streaming live on the FanCode app in India.