Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 3rd T20I: BAN Claim A Convincing 8-Wicket Victory, Seal Series 2-1

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
  • BAN beat Ireland by eight wickets in the 3rd T20I

  • They also win the three-match series 2-1

  • Tanzid Hasan Tamim scored a half-century in the last match

Bangladesh and Ireland clashed against each other in the third match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, December 2 at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

The decider began with Ireland winning the toss and electing to bat, but their innings sputtered under pressure. They managed just 117 all out in 19.5 overs, despite a fighting 38 from Paul Stirling. Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain were the chief destroyers for Bangladesh, returning 3 for 11 and 3 for 21 respectively, and ensuring Ireland’s batting faltered when it mattered most.

When Bangladesh set out to chase 118, they did so with calm efficiency. Tanzid Hasan Tamim carried his bat through with a classy 55*, while Parvez Hossain Emon supported with a steady 33, together chasing down the target in 13.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

In the end, Bangladesh cruised to victory, wrapping up the clean sweep of both T20I and Test portions of the tour. The home crowd will be pleased, a strong bowling display up front and a composed chase underlined why Bangladesh remain difficult to beat on home soil.

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White

Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 3rd T20I: Captain Speak

Litton Das: I would have batted first. It's little bit dry. If you lose couple of wickets in the powerplay, it's difficult to score a lot of runs.

Paul Stirling: We are going to have a bat today. Hopefully, we can stick up a good score and hopefully, defend it better than we did the other day. We are playing an exciting brand of cricket and it's another opportunity for us to continue that. We will love to come off with a win today here.

