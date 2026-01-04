Sylhet Titans Vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Know all about Match 7, including live streaming details, toss update, playing XIs, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals live streaming Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26
Sylhet Strikers' Parvez Hossain Emon in action in training in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26. | Photo: Instagram/sylhetstrikers
info_icon

Sylhet Titans play Chattogram Royals in Match 7 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, January 4, 2026.

The match, originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, was postponed following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. The Royals, second placed with two wins in three games, will look to go top of the table with a win over fourth-placed Titans.

Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025-26: Toss Update

Chattogram Royals have won the toss and have opted to field.

Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025-26: Playing XIs

Chattogram Royals (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington(w), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mirza Tahir Baig, Asif Ali, Mahedi Hasan(c), Aamer Jamal, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam

Sylhet Titans (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Afif Hossain, Rahatul Ferdous, Ethan Brookes, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Amir

Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025-26: Full Squads

Sylhet Titans: Saim Ayub, Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Afif Hossain, Ethan Brookes, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Ebadot Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Rahatul Ferdous, Ariful Islam Jony, Shohidul Islam, Hazratullah Zazai, Salman Irshad, Aaron Jones, Ruyel Miah, Tawfique Khan.

Chattogram Royals: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington (wk), Shadman Islam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Asif Ali, Mahedi Hasan (c), Aamer Jamal, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam, Paul Stirling, Angelo Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider Rony, Salman Hossain Emon, Cameron Delport, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed, Sumon Khan, Mahfijul Islam, Zahiduzzaman, Masood Gurbaz.

Related Content
Related Content

Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 matches, including Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the BPL 2025-26 in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

  2. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Release After BCCI's Directive Sparks Reactions From Prominent Indian Politicians

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Submit Provisional Squad, Announcement To Follow - Report

  4. Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked In India’s ODI Squad Despite Scoring Maiden List A Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  5. India Squad For New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Announced: Check Who Made Cut, Who Missed Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Optics or Reality: Vijay's TVK Gains Visibility as TN Opposition Remains In Flux

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. Left Parties Condemn US Attack on Venezuela, Say Real Target Is Oil

  5. Iran Protests: Khamenei’s Regime Is On Shaky Ground

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism