Sylhet Titans Vs Chattogram Royals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Sylhet Titans play Chattogram Royals in Match 7 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, January 4, 2026.
The match, originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, was postponed following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. The Royals, second placed with two wins in three games, will look to go top of the table with a win over fourth-placed Titans.
Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025-26: Toss Update
Chattogram Royals have won the toss and have opted to field.
Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Chattogram Royals (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington(w), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mirza Tahir Baig, Asif Ali, Mahedi Hasan(c), Aamer Jamal, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam
Sylhet Titans (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Afif Hossain, Rahatul Ferdous, Ethan Brookes, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Amir
Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025-26: Full Squads
Sylhet Titans: Saim Ayub, Rony Talukdar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Afif Hossain, Ethan Brookes, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Ebadot Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Rahatul Ferdous, Ariful Islam Jony, Shohidul Islam, Hazratullah Zazai, Salman Irshad, Aaron Jones, Ruyel Miah, Tawfique Khan.
Chattogram Royals: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington (wk), Shadman Islam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Asif Ali, Mahedi Hasan (c), Aamer Jamal, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam, Paul Stirling, Angelo Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider Rony, Salman Hossain Emon, Cameron Delport, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed, Sumon Khan, Mahfijul Islam, Zahiduzzaman, Masood Gurbaz.
Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals, BPL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 matches, including Sylhet Titans vs Chattogram Royals, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the BPL 2025-26 in the country.