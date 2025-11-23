Bangladesh Vs Ireland 2nd Test: BAN Whitewash IRE 2-0 After Crushing 217-Run Win In Dhaka

Mushfiqur Rahim marked his 100th Test with a crucial century that anchored Bangladesh’s dominant performance
Taijul Islam’s eight wickets across both innings dismantled Ireland’s resistance
Bangladesh wrapped up a 217-run win, completing a confident 2–0 series sweep at home
The second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland in Dhaka was a quintessential display of home dominance, as Bangladesh sealed a convincing 217-run victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
From the outset, the Tigers put Ireland under pressure, piling up a formidable 476 in their first innings thanks to composed centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim (106) and Litton Das (128). While Ireland fought back with spirited bowling, Andy McBrine took six wickets, the hosts’ strong top and middle order ensured they took control.
When Ireland responded with 265 in their first innings, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam made early inroads, ending the innings with four wickets. Bangladesh opted against enforcing the follow-on, instead building on their lead with a confident second-innings declaration at 297/4, supported by solid contributions from Mominul Haque (87) and Shadman Islam (78).
Dominant Bowling Display by Taijul Islam
The highlight of Ireland’s chase was Taijul Islam’s masterful spin bowling. Across both innings, he bagged 8 wickets (4/76 & 4/104), repeatedly troubling the Irish batters with his drift, control, and variation. His performance not only choked the momentum of Ireland’s fightback but also allowed him to surpass Shakib Al Hasan to become Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, a monumental personal milestone.
Meanwhile, Hasan Murad played a vital supporting role on the final day. He picked up 4 crucial wickets as Ireland’s lower order tried to dig in during their second innings chase. Together, the spin duo made sure the Tigers kept the pressure right until the end.
Milestones & Match-Winning Innings
A heartwarming subplot of the Test was Mushfiqur Rahim’s 100th Test match, in which he scored a classy century, a feat that has few parallels in modern cricket. His experience and temperament once again proved priceless for Bangladesh.
On the batting front, the hosts showed remarkable balance. Mominul Haque and Shadman Islam steadied the ship in the second innings as Ireland’s bowlers tried hard but couldn’t break through in time. In essence, Bangladesh’s blend of grit, spin, and timely batting ensured they wrapped up the Test series cleanly, winning it 2-0.