Bangladesh Vs Ireland 2nd Test: BAN Whitewash IRE 2-0 After Crushing 217-Run Win In Dhaka

The highlight of Ireland’s chase was Taijul Islam’s masterful spin bowling. Across both innings, he bagged 8 wickets (4/76 & 4/104), repeatedly troubling the Irish batters with his drift, control, and variation. His performance not only choked the momentum of Ireland’s fightback but also allowed him to surpass Shakib Al Hasan to become Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, a monumental personal milestone.