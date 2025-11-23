Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Removes Jordan Neill

Bangladesh sit on the brink of victory after leaving Ireland six down and still 333 runs short at stumps on Saturday. Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side tightened their grip by posting 292/4 in the second innings, setting a towering target of 508, before Taijul Islam surged past history with a three-wicket burst to become Bangladesh’s highest Test wicket-taker. A win today would seal a 2-0 series sweep for the hosts.