Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Removes Jordan Neill

Bangladesh are on the verge of victory, having left Ireland six down and still 333 runs away from the target of 508 heading into day 5 in Mirpur
Taijul Islam’s three-wicket burst pushed him past the all-time record to become Bangladesh’s highest Test wicket-taker
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd Test Day 5: Hello and welcome to our live ball-by-ball commentary for the fifth day of the Bangladesh vs Ireland second Test on Sunday, 23 November at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh sit on the brink of victory after leaving Ireland six down and still 333 runs short at stumps on Saturday. Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side tightened their grip by posting 292/4 in the second innings, setting a towering target of 508, before Taijul Islam surged past history with a three-wicket burst to become Bangladesh’s highest Test wicket-taker. A win today would seal a 2-0 series sweep for the hosts.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Streaming Info
The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test is being live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in the country.