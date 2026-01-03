Sydney Thunder Vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder play Hobart Hurricanes in Match 21 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2026. The Thunder, bottom of the table with just one win in four games, will face a tough test against second-placed Hurricanes, who will look to avenge their recent loss to Perth Scorchers.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update
Hobart Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Big Bash League 2025-26 Match 21.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Nic Maddinson, Shadab Khan, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Tom Andrews.
Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Tim Ward, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Will Prestwidge, Nathan Ellis (c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith.
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.