Bangladesh Vs Ireland: Rahim Nails '100 In His 100th' To Enter Elite Club - Check Full List

The 38-year-old Mushfiqur Rahim becomes Bangladesh’s first, and the 11th batter in Test history, to score a hundred in his 100th Test match. Check out the complete list

BAN vs IRE 2nd Test: Mushfiqur Rahim 11th batter to score century in 100th Test
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test: Mushfiqur Rahim scored 100 in his 100th Test match. Photo: X/@BCBtigers
  • Mushfiqur Rahim brought up a century in his landmark 100th Test, making history on Day 2 against Ireland

  • The milestone came at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, where he resumed on 99

  • Ireland’s bowlers could only watch as Rahim sealed his place in an elite club, becoming the first Bangladeshi to hit a ton in his 100th Test

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim etched his name into cricketing history on Thursday, bringing up a century in his landmark 100th Test on Day 2 of the second Test against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The 38-year-old became the first Bangladeshi and only the 11th batter ever to score a hundred in their 100th Test match.

Resuming on 99 after a tense overnight wait, Rahim needed just one delivery to settle the nerves. Jordan Neill drifted one onto the pads, Rahim tucked it past square leg for a single, and the stadium erupted.

A relieved smile, a raised bat, and a roar from the home crowd a f,itting moment for one of Bangladesh’s finest.

Already the most capped Test player for his country, Rahim showcased the composure and grit that have defined his career. He reached three figures off 195 balls, anchoring the innings with trademark patience and precision.

His knock, laced with well-timed strokes and calm rotation of strike, added another chapter to a storied career that has spanned nearly two decades. As Mirpur rose to salute him, Rahim joined an elite list of cricketing greats who have reached triple figures in their 100th Test, a rare club that now proudly includes Bangladesh.

Full List Of Centuries In 100th Test

  1. Colin Cowdrey (England) – 104 vs Australia, Birmingham, 11 July 1968

  2. Javed Miandad (Pakistan) – 145 vs India, Lahore, 1 December 1989

  3. Gordon Greenidge (West Indies) – 149 vs England, St. John’s, 12 April 1990

  4. Alec Stewart (England) – 105 vs West Indies, Manchester, 3 August 2000

  5. Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) – 184 vs India, Bengaluru, 24 March 2005

  6. Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 120 & 143* vs South Africa, Sydney, 2 January 2006

  7. Graeme Smith (South Africa) – 131 vs England, London, 19 July 2012

  8. Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 134 vs Sri Lanka, Johannesburg, 12 January 2017

  9. Joe Root (England) – 218 vs India, Chennai, 5 February 2021

  10. David Warner (Australia) – 200 vs South Africa, Melbourne, 26 December 2022

  11. Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) – 100* vs Ireland, Mirpur, 19 November 2025

