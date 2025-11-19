Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland on Wednesday, 19 November, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The second Test kicks off with a milestone as Mushfiqur Rahim becomes the first Bangladesh player to reach 100 Tests. Ireland come in after being thoroughly outplayed in Sylhet, where only Paul Stirling and Cade Carmichael offered resistance. Bangladesh’s batters piled on centuries, their spinners controlled the game, and debutant Hasan Murad impressed. Ireland will hope to spoil the celebrations, while Bangladesh look to ride their momentum and make Mushfiqur’s big match even more memorable.