Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland on Wednesday, 19 November, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The second Test kicks off with a milestone as Mushfiqur Rahim becomes the first Bangladesh player to reach 100 Tests. Ireland come in after being thoroughly outplayed in Sylhet, where only Paul Stirling and Cade Carmichael offered resistance. Bangladesh’s batters piled on centuries, their spinners controlled the game, and debutant Hasan Murad impressed. Ireland will hope to spoil the celebrations, while Bangladesh look to ride their momentum and make Mushfiqur’s big match even more memorable.
Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Jordan Neill, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Andy McBrine, Jordan Neill, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy
Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Murad, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Jaker Ali, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed
The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in the country.