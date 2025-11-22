Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN Look To Extend Lead Against Hapless IRE In Dhaka

Bangladesh Vs Ireland 2nd Test, Day 4: Bangladesh will look to extend their lead after finishing on156/1, with an handsome lead of 367 for the loss of 1 wicket

Bangladesh Vs Ireland
Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: BAN in action against IRE. Photo: X/cricketireland
Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score And Ball-By-Ball Commentary: Cricket's traditional format is in full swing across venues in different time zones. At Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium, Bangladesh have built a massive lead over Ireland, with their batters piling runs on a surface showing signs of wear and tear. Ireland, spirited in patches, face the Test cricket's ultimate challenge -- batting long. Not so far from the banks of the Buriganga River, at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, India vs South Africa 2nd Test begins today with embattled hosts fighting to save the series in the country's northeast, a cricketing hinterland. In Perth, the Ashes 2025-26 has kicked off with Australia and England trading wickets in the latest iteration of sport's oldest and fiercest rivalry. These high-profile fixtures are part of the ICC World Test Championship, unlike the Bangladesh vs Ireland match. Day 4 could well decide the Dhaka match's fate, unless the visitors conjure up a miraculous escape. Follow the BAN vs IRE live here:

Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Playing XIs

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (w), Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Jordan Neill, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed

Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Streaming Info

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be televised on any TV channels in the country.

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start