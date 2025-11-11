Bangladesh Vs Ireland Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: IRE End On 270/8 As BAN Bowlers Make Merry In Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Bangladesh fought back to take eight Irish wickets on the first day of the 1st Test against Ireland at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 11. The visitors ended with a score of 270, thanks to contributions from Paul Stirling (60) and Cade Carmichael (59). Curtis Campher (44) and Lorcan Tucker (41) too chipped in with handy runs.
For the hosts, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/50.
Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Ireland have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Bangladesh.
Ireland (Playing XI): Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Jordan Neill, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad
Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Streaming Info
The first Test between Bangladesh and Ireland will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.