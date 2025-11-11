Bangladesh Vs Ireland Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: IRE End On 270/8 As BAN Bowlers Make Merry In Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Bangladesh fought back to take eight Irish wickets on the first day of the 1st Test against Ireland at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 11. The visitors ended with a score of 270, thanks to contributions from Paul Stirling (60) and Cade Carmichael (59). Curtis Campher (44) and Lorcan Tucker (41) too chipped in with handy runs.