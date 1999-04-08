Abdullah Shafique hails from Pakistan and represents the Pakistani national cricket team as an opening batsman in Test cricket. Shafique is a right-handed top-order batsman known for his solid technique and temperament. Shafique's cricketing journey began in Sialkot, where he played age-group cricket for Sialkot Region. He showcased his batting prowess from an early age, scoring heavily in youth tournaments and catching the attention of selectors.

In 2017, Shafique made his domestic debut for Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan's premier first-class tournament. His consistent performances in domestic cricket paved the way for his international debut in 2022.

In November 2017, he was bought by Multan Sultans in the 2018 Pakistan Super League players draft. In December 2019, he made his first class debut for Central Punjab in the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam trophy. In September 2020, he made his Twenty20 debut for Central Punjab in the 2020-21 National T20 Cup.

In December 2021, Shafique was named in Lahore Qalandar’s squad for the 2022 Pakistan Super League season.

Shafique made his Test debut for Pakistan against Bangladesh in November 2021. He marked the occasion with a gritty 52 in the first innings, displaying his ability to occupy the crease and build an innings.

In October 2020, he was named in a 22-man squad of ‘probables’ for Pakistan’s home series against Zimbabwe. He made his debut for Twenty20 International debut for Pakistan against Zimbabwe.

In January 2021, he was named in Pakistan’s Test squad for their series against South Africa. In September 2021, he was named in Pakistan’s Test squad for their series against Bangladesh. In September 2022, Shafique was named in Pakistan’s Test squad for the series against Australia.

In October 2023, he made his World Cup debut in the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka and marked the occasion by scoring his first ODI century in his very first World Cup match.

In October 2023, he made his World Cup debut in the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka held in India. Shafique's contributions have been particularly notable in the ongoing Test series against Australia in 2022-2023. In the first Test, he scored a patient 81 in the second innings, showcasing his ability to adapt to challenging conditions and play a pivotal role in a successful run chase.