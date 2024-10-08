Sports

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Tons Power Pakistan On Day 1 - In Pics

Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique scored hundreds as Pakistan dominated Day 1 of the first Test against a new-look England pace attack in Multan on Monday (October 7, 2024). Masood, who compiled his first Test ton in four years, smashed 151 off 177 balls while Shafique made a fluent 102 to help the home team reach stumps on 328-4. England took three wickets in the final session, after Masood and Shafique had shared a huge stand of 253 for the second wicket as the visitors toiled in the searing heat of Multan.

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique celebrates after scoring century during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test
England vs Pakistan 1st Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Match
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Match Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
England's Chris Woakes, second left, and teammates celebrate after third umpire give out to Pakistan's Babar Azam during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

PAK vs ENG 1st Test
PAK vs ENG 1st Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, and Saud Shakeel run between the wickets during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

ENG vs PAK 1st Test
ENG vs PAK 1st Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, center, plays a reverse sweep shot as England's Jamie Smith watches during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan England Cricket
Pakistan England Cricket Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, right, plays a shot as England's Jamie Smith watches during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

England Pakistan Cricket
England Pakistan Cricket Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
England's Ben Stokes serves drink to teammates on the boundary edge during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan vs England
Pakistan vs England Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Shan Masood celebrates after scoring century during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

England vs Pakistan
England vs Pakistan Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Shan Masood plays a shot during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

