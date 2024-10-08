Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique celebrates after scoring century during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Chris Woakes, second left, and teammates celebrate after third umpire give out to Pakistan's Babar Azam during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, and Saud Shakeel run between the wickets during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, center, plays a reverse sweep shot as England's Jamie Smith watches during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique, right, plays a shot as England's Jamie Smith watches during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Ben Stokes serves drink to teammates on the boundary edge during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Shan Masood celebrates after scoring century during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Shan Masood plays a shot during the first day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.