PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique Tons Power Pakistan On Day 1 - In Pics

Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique scored hundreds as Pakistan dominated Day 1 of the first Test against a new-look England pace attack in Multan on Monday (October 7, 2024). Masood, who compiled his first Test ton in four years, smashed 151 off 177 balls while Shafique made a fluent 102 to help the home team reach stumps on 328-4. England took three wickets in the final session, after Masood and Shafique had shared a huge stand of 253 for the second wicket as the visitors toiled in the searing heat of Multan.