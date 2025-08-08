Tennis

Canadian Open Final: Ben Shelton Rallies To Pip Karen Khachanov, Win Title

Ben Shelton won the Canadian Open on Friday (August 8, 2025) for the third and biggest title of his young career, rallying to beat 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3). The 22-year-old Shelton, seeded fourth, became the first American winner in the Masters 1000 hard-court event since Andy Roddick in 2003. Shelton also won on hard courts in Tokyo in 2023 and on clay in Houston last year. Shelton will move up a spot to a career-high sixth in the world. He beat Khachanov a night after topping second-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 in an all-American semifinal match.