Ben Shelton, of the United. States, kisses the trophy as he celebrates after his win over Karen Khachanov, of Russia, in the final match at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Toronto.
Ben Shelton, top right, of the United States, celebrates after his win over Karen Khachanov, of Russia, with the ball crew as they hoist the trophy after the final match at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Toronto.
Ben Shelton, left, of the United States, poses with his father Bryan Shelton, right, as they hold the trophy after Ben defeated Karen Khachanov, of Russia, to win the men's final at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Ben Shelton, front right, of the United States, poses for a photo with fans after defeating Karen Khachanov, of Russia, to win the men's final at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Ben Shelton, of the United States, reacts after winning match point to defeat Karen Khachanov, of Russia, and win the men's final at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Karen Khachanov of Russia hits a forehand return to Ben Shelton of the USA in the final at the National Bank Open in Toronto.
Ben Shelton, of the United States, hits a return to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the men's final at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Karen Khachanov, of Russia, returns to Ben Shelton, of the United States, during the men's final at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.
Karen Khachanov, of Russia, serves to Ben Shelton, of the United States, in the final at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Toronto.