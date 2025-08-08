Shravana Purnima 2025: Date, Time, Fasting And All You Need To Know About Sawan Purnima

Know all about Shravana Purnima 2025 date, fasting rules, and the spiritual significance behind this sacred full moon day.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Shravana Purnima 2025: Date, Time, Fasting And All You Need To Know About Sawan Purnima
Shravana Purnima, also known as Sawan Purnima, is a highly auspicious day in the Hindu lunar calendar, marking the full moon (Purnima) in the month of Shravana (July–August). It is important for religious, cultural, and spiritual reasons in many parts of India. This day has a lot of Vedic meaning and customs that are connected to important festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Narali Purnima, Avani Avittam, and Kajari Purnima. In 2025, Shravana Purnima will be a time of devotion, fasting, giving, and spiritual growth in many ways.

Shravana Purnima 2025 - Date and Tithi Timing:

  • Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

  • Purnima Tithi Begins: August 8 at 02:12 PM

  • Purnima Tithi Ends: August 9 at 01:24 PM

Shravana Purnima falls on the full moon day of the sacred Shravan month, and this year it overlaps with Raksha Bandhan, making it doubly significant. The day is especially favoured for fasting, donations, and spiritual ceremonies.

Spiritual and Religious Significance of Shravana Purnima:

Shravana is regarded as the holiest of the lunar months. Its concluding full moon day, Shravana Purnima, is believed to amplify the energy of Lord Shiva, Vishnu, and other deities. The full light of the Moon stands for spiritual fullness, wisdom, and emotional cleansing.

Shravana Purnima is not a single festival, but a convergence of several important observances:

  • Raksha Bandhan – Celebrating the bond between siblings.

  • Narali Purnima – Worship of the Sea God by coastal communities.

  • Avani Avittam (Upakarma) – Sacred thread-changing ceremony among Brahmin men in South India.

  • Kajari Purnima – Special observance for agricultural prosperity and child blessings in Central and North India.

  • Balarama Jayanti – Birth anniversary of Lord Balarama, elder brother of Krishna (in some traditions).

Fasting and Vrat on Shravana Purnima:

To gain spiritual merit, cleanse one's body and soul, and ask for divine benefits, devotees fast on Shravana Purnima.

Types of Fasting:

  • Phalahar Vrat (Fruit Diet) – Devotees consume only fruits, water, and milk throughout the day.

  • Nirjala Vrat (Waterless Fast) – Strict devotees avoid even water until the full moonrise or completion of rituals.

  • Satvik Vrat – Some people consume simple satvik meals in the evening after moonrise or completion of puja.

Key Observances Include:

  • In the early hours of the morning, taking a bath in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or Godavari.

  • Worshipping Lord Shiva with Bel leaves, milk, honey, and water, especially during Shravan Somwar (Mondays).

  • Chanting mantras and reciting scriptures like the Shiva Purana, Vishnu Sahasranama, and Bhagavad Gita.

Rituals Performed on Shravana Purnima:

  • Yajnopavita or Upakarma (Avani Avittam):

    Celebrated primarily in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, Brahmin men observe Upakarma, which involves changing their sacred thread (yajnopavita). Vedic mantras are recited, and Gayatri Japa (chanting the Gayatri Mantra) is performed in large numbers. This is also a day to offer tarpan to ancestors.

  • Narali Purnima (Coconut Offering):

    Observed in Maharashtra, Goa, and coastal Karnataka, this day marks the beginning of the new fishing season. Fishermen offer coconuts to the sea as a sign of gratitude and pray for protection from water deities. The coconut, known as naral, symbolises devotion, prosperity, and peace.

  • Raksha Bandhan:

    Sisters wrap Rakhis around their brothers' wrists to show that they care about them. Brothers promise to keep their sisters safe, and they give each other gifts. Some people also attach Raksha Sutras (protective strands) to gods or priests.

  • Kajari Purnima:

    Celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, especially by women. Mothers perform puja for the well-being of their children and agricultural prosperity. Women sow barley seeds in small pots and worship the Kajari Devi.

Astrological Significance of Shravana Purnima:

The Shravana Nakshatra, where the Moon is completely lit up, is thought to improve spiritual listening, patience, and devotion. It is considered a good day to start new spiritual routines, resolve conflicts, and strengthen emotional bonds. The full moon energy in the Shravan month amplifies mental clarity, helping devotees attain higher awareness.

Charity and Donation (Daan) on Shravana Purnima:

On this day, charitable deeds are thought to bring many benefits. It is highly fortunate to donate the following:

Grains, fruit, milk, garments, sacred threads, cow ghee, and gold. Brahmin feeding (Brahman bhoj) and donations to temples or poor households are common traditions.

Foods and Sweets Associated with Shravana Purnima:

Though many fast, traditional feasts are often prepared for evening consumption or offered to deities:

Modak, Puran Poli, Narali Bhaat (Coconut Rice) in Maharashtra. Kheer, Malpua, and Panchamrit in North India. Payasam, Vada, and Curd Rice in South India. These foods represent sweetness, nourishment, and divine offerings.

August 9, 2025, is Shravana Purnima, and it is more than just a full moon; it is the pinnacle of devotion, tradition, ceremony, and astrological alignment. Whether you observe this sacred day by tying a Rakhi, fasting in adoration of Lord Shiva, performing Upakarma, or offering sacrifices to the sea, it inspires spiritual elevation and emotional intimacy. Purity, purpose, wealth, and protection—the eternal principles of the Hindu way of life—are commemorated here.

May this Shravana Purnima bring peace, strength, and spiritual awakening to all!

