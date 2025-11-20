Amid Fanfare, Bihar Brings Back Nitish As CM As Ministers Also Take Oath

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi donning a ‘gamcha’ and senior ministers gathered around, Nitish Kumar set the record to become Bihar’s Chief Minister for the 10th time. He took the oath today in Patna, six days after NDA secured over 200 seats in the state elections. The ceremony was star-studded, the atmosphere exuberant with supporters, as the party defeated the anti-incumbency wave and returned Nitish to the chief minister’s post, a role he has held for nearly two decades, with only minor hiccups.

Bihar NDA Govt swearing-in ceremony-Nitish Kumar as CM
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar during the swearing-in ceremony, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Nitish took the oath as CM for a record 10th time. | Photo: PTI
Bihar NDA Govt swearing-in ceremony-Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administers the oath to Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the swearing-in ceremony, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Bihar NDA Govt swearing-in ceremony-Narendra Modi with Nitish Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar during the swearing-in ceremony of NDA government, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Bihar NDA Govt swearing-in ceremony-JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar after taking oath as the Bihar Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. | Photo: @Jduonline via PTI
Bihar NDA Govt swearing-in ceremony-Narendra Modi with Nitish
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the swearing-in ceremony, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. | Photo: @Jduonline via PTI
Bihar NDA Govt swearing-in ceremony-Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Bihar, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. | Photo: PTI
Bihar NDA Govt swearing-in ceremony-Neiphiu Rio, Yanthungo Patton, Tarun Chugh
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio (centre), state Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton (left) and BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh during the swearing-in ceremony of NDA government, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar. | Photo: PTI
Bihar NDA Govt swearing-in ceremony-Gandhi Maidan
People gather at Gandhi Maidan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of NDA government, in Patna, Bihar. | Photo: PTI
