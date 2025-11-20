NBA 2025: Norman Powell-Bam Adebayo Combine As Miami Heats Pull Away Late To Beat Injury Ridden Golden State Warriors

Miami Heat produced a late flurry to pull away late to beat an injury ridden Golden State Warriors by 110-96 at the Kaseya Centre. The Warriors were without their highest paid players Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Jonathon Kuminga, who are all out due to injuries. That presented an opportunity for Normal Powell and Bam Adebayo to combine with their 25 and 20 points to stage a 4th quarter spectacle which saw their side outscore Golden State by 38-22. Brandin Podziemski (20 pts), Quinten Post (19 pts) and Buddy Hield (18 pts) were the standout performers for the Warriors and it will keep them at 8th in the Western Conference while Miami sit 6th in Eastern Conference.

NBA 2025-26 Golden State Warriors Vs Miami Heat-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, hugs Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) after an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
NBA 2025-26 Golden State Warriors Vs Miami Heat-Norman Powell
Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield, right, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
NBA 2025-26 Golden State Warriors Vs Miami Heat-Jaime Jaquez Jr
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, defends Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
NBA 2025-26 Golden State Warriors Vs Miami Heat-Simone Fontecchio
Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio, right, defends Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield, second from right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
NBA 2025-26 Golden State Warriors Vs Miami Heat- Jaime Jaquez Jr
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots as Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
NBA 2025-26 Golden State Warriors Vs Miami Heat-Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, center drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) and guard Pelle Larsson (9) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
NBA 2025-26 Golden State Warriors Vs Miami Heat-Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, right, drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins, left, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
NBA 2025-26 Golden State Warriors Vs Miami Heat-Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody, center, passes the ball as Miami Heat guard Norman Powell, seance from left, and center Bam Adebayo (13) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
NBA 2025-26 Golden State Warriors Vs Miami Heat-Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, greets guard Davion Mitchell (45) before an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
