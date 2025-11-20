NBA 2025: Norman Powell-Bam Adebayo Combine As Miami Heats Pull Away Late To Beat Injury Ridden Golden State Warriors
Miami Heat produced a late flurry to pull away late to beat an injury ridden Golden State Warriors by 110-96 at the Kaseya Centre. The Warriors were without their highest paid players Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Jonathon Kuminga, who are all out due to injuries. That presented an opportunity for Normal Powell and Bam Adebayo to combine with their 25 and 20 points to stage a 4th quarter spectacle which saw their side outscore Golden State by 38-22. Brandin Podziemski (20 pts), Quinten Post (19 pts) and Buddy Hield (18 pts) were the standout performers for the Warriors and it will keep them at 8th in the Western Conference while Miami sit 6th in Eastern Conference.
CLOSE