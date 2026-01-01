Virat Kohli To Lionel Messi: How Did Your Favourite Sport Stars Celebrate New Year 2026

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were in Dubai for New Year's
MS Dhoni celebrated New Year's bash in Thailand
Lionel Messi spent his New Year's at his hometown in Argentina
New Year's is that time of the year when people celebrate with their loved ones with great fervour. Some celebrate in a closed setting away from all the glitz, while some want to be at some of the most happening places on Earth during this time.
So when it comes to that time of the year, no one does it better than some of our favourite and celebrated sportspersons, who take out time from their gruelling schedule to make the most out of it with their friends and families.
Let's have a sneak peek at where some of the most famous sportspersons of today's time celebrated their New Year's:
Virat Kohli
India's most celebrated cricketer of the current era, Virat Kohli, celebrated the New Year with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and close family and friends in a low-key setting in Dubai. He posted pictures of himself with his wife on his social media handle, where the couple was impeccably attired for the get-together.
Lionel Messi
Football legend Lionel Messi, who recently toured India celebrated the New Year's with his wife in his home town in Argentina. Messi in a social media post writes: "For me, the holidays have always been about the people you share them with: Family, friends, the ones who make you feel at home no matter where you are."
MS Dhoni
Former Indian captain and legend MS Dhoni celebrated his New Year's with his wife and daughter in Thailand. His wife posted the picture of their cute family celebrating on her social media account with the caption, "Happy New Year to all". !!!
Jasprit Bumrah
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah also spent his New Year's with his family in a cozy get together. He took it Instagram to post the pictures of the gathering, where he is clicked with his mother, wife and sun.
Gautam Gambhir
Indian cricket team's head coach Gautam Gambhir welcomed the new year with his family in London. The former Indian batter posted pictures of family including his wife and 2 daughters on Instagram with the caption, "Entering 2026 hand in hand with my favourites! Happy New Year to all!
Indian Women Cricketers
While many chose to party, the Indian women cricketers to start their new year on a religious note as Smriti Mandhana, Shafali, Shreyanka, Radha, Renuka & Sneh Rana visited the famous Mahaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings from the almighty. In a video posted by ANI, they can be seen offering players at the temple.
The India women team recently lifted their maiden World Cup Trophy last year in November and will participate in the T20 World Cup in June in 2026.
Kuldeep Yadav
India's spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav spent celebrated his New Year's with his fiancee Vanshika. He posted her pictures with her on his Instagram handle with the caption, "2026 with you.
The couple tied knot last year in Lucknow in a private ceremony and are set to get married in 2026.