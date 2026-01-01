ISL Restart: 13 Clubs Willing To Play Given No Participation Fee, Financial Responsibility By AIFF - Report

In a letter, the 13 Indian Super League clubs urged the All India Football Federation to actively seek commercial or institutional support from the Government of India to minimise costs and help make the 2025-26 season sustainable

ISL Restart 13 Clubs Willing To Play No Participation Fee, Financial Responsibility By AIFF Report
The Indian Super League 2025-26 season is yet to start. Photo: X/Indian Super League
Summary
  • AIFF had asked the clubs to confirm within a day their participation in the delayed ISL and the proposed format

  • 13 clubs respond via letter written by Sporting Club Delhi CEO Dhruv Sood

  • Clubs ask AIFF to furnish clear, time-bound roadmap for execution of the long-term plan

Thirteen of the 14 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday told All India Football Federation (AIFF) that they "may be ready and willing" to take part in the delayed 2025-26 season if there is no participation fee and the national body takes financial responsibility for the organisational and operational costs of running the truncated competition.

Putting conditions on their participation in the ISL, the clubs also requested the national federation to furnish "a clear, time-bound roadmap for execution of the long-term plan, including defined timelines for appointment of a commercial partner and/or broadcaster, finalisation of the league’s revenue, governance, and risk-sharing framework, and transition to a financially self-sustaining competition model consistent with statutory governance norms".

The ISL clubs also urged the AIFF to actively seek commercial or institutional support from the Government of India to minimise costs and help make the 2025-26 season sustainable.

"Upon receipt of the above confirmations, the undersigned clubs shall be in a position to formally confirm participation and cooperate fully with the AIFF to ensure the orderly, compliant, and successful conduct of the 2025–26 season," a letter from the 13 clubs to the AIFF said.

The letter was in response to the AIFF's missive on Wednesday, asking the clubs to confirm within a day their participation in the delayed ISL and the proposed format. Thursday's letter was written by Sporting Club Delhi CEO Dhruv Sood on behalf of 13 ISL clubs.

The clubs are Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, Kerala Blasters, FC Goa, Sporting Club Delhi, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC, Inter Kashi, North East United FC and Odisha FC. Jamshedpur FC were not represented.

"... subject to the confirmations set out below, they (the clubs) may be ready and willing to participate in the 2025–26 season, in a manner consistent with the principles of transparency, financial prudence, proportionality, and long-term sustainability as contemplated under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 (“NSGA”) and also as per the discussions with the AIFF coordination committee and the clubs," the letter said.

"That, having regard to the proposed truncated format, the absence of a settled commercial revenue model, and the requirement under the NSGA to avoid disproportionate or arbitrary financial burdens on regulated entities, there shall be no participation fee payable by clubs for the 2025-26 season."

To enable "informed, responsible, and compliant participation", the clubs sought written confirmation from the AIFF on financial responsibility in the absence of a commercial partner.

"That, in the absence of an appointed commercial partner and/or broadcaster, and until such time as commercial rights are formally transferred or monetised, the AIFF, being the rights holder and operator of the league, shall assume financial responsibility for league-level organisational and operational costs for the 2025–26 season."

The India men's football team preparing ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualifier match against Singapore on October 14, 2025. - | Photo: X/IndianFootball
Year-Ender 2025: Indian Football’s Lost Year, Defined By Chaos And Decline

BY Outlook Sports Desk

This, the clubs said, would be "in accordance with principles of sound financial governance and risk allocation envisaged under the NSGA and the minimum standards of the ISL product as discussed in the joint budgeting exercise".

The clubs said the majority of league-level costs required to deliver the 2025-26 season should be borne by the AIFF, with clubs continuing to meet only their respective team-related and routine operational expenses, "ensuring that clubs are not exposed to indeterminate or open-ended financial liabilities contrary to principles of financial certainty and institutional stability under the NSGA".

Regarding the desirability of government support to minimise costs, the clubs said, "That, in view of the exceptional, transitional, and systemic nature of the present circumstances, and consistent with the NSGA’s recognition of government facilitation to preserve institutional continuity and sporting integrity, the AIFF shall actively seek commercial or institutional support from the Government of India to help make the interim 2025–26 season sustainable."

In a conciliatory tone, the clubs said that their approach throughout "has been guided by good faith, financial discipline, and adherence to modern sports governance standards".

"The objective has not been to delay or obstruct the season, but to ensure that participation occurs within a framework that is lawful, proportionate, and sustainable, and does not jeopardise the long-term viability of regulated stakeholders.

"We remain committed to constructive engagement with the AIFF and the Government of India to resolve the present situation in a manner that upholds the objectives of the NSGA and safeguards the interests of Indian football and its stakeholders and for that effect are also open to meeting the stakeholders on 3rd January 2026 prior to the Hon’ble Supreme Court reopening on January 5, 2025."

On Wednesday, the AIFF had asked the clubs to confirm their participation in the delayed season of the ISL and the proposed format within a day so that it can inform the continental body the exact number of matches to be played in the competition.

With the ISL 2025-26 yet to start, it is certain that the clubs will not be able to play the mandatory 24 matches in the season -- including top division league and domestic cup -- to be eligible to feature in the AFC Champions League 2.

In that regard, the ISL clubs had urged the AIFF to request the Asian Football Confederation for a one-time relaxation in the minimum requirement of 24 matches so that they can play in the ACL 2.

The AIFF also said it is required to submit the outcome of the meetings it had with the ISL clubs to the Sports Ministry before January 2, 2026.

