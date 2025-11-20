WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

Smriti Mandhana is the only Indian player who was retained at the top bracket of 3.5 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Harmanpreet Kaur was retained at 2.5 crore by Mumbai Indians. Among the top foreign picks, Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt were the only ones who were retained for 3.5 crore by Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, respectively.