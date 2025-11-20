WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

Renuka Singh, Laura Wolvaardt reportedly only ones in marquee set with base price lower than INR 50 lakh
277 players, grouped into 39 sets, listed for WPL 2026 auction for a maximum of 73 available slots
83 overseas players to compete for 23 slots
ICC Women’s World Cup winners Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh are reportedly the two Indian players among the eight slotted in the marquee set that will kick-start the bidding at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction, scheduled for November 27 in New Delhi.
The other six are said to be Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr and Laura Wolvaardt. Only seamer Thakur (INR 40 lakh) and South Africa captain Wolvaardt (INR 30 lakh) have listed their base price lower than the maximum of INR 50 lakh among the players in the marquee set, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.
All-rounder Sharma led the UP Warriorz after Healy pulled out due to injury ahead of the 2025 edition, but neither of the two players was retained ahead of the forthcoming auction. Lanning, who spearheaded the Delhi Capitals to three finals in a row, was also released by the franchise.
Smriti Mandhana is the only Indian player who was retained at the top bracket of 3.5 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Harmanpreet Kaur was retained at 2.5 crore by Mumbai Indians. Among the top foreign picks, Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt were the only ones who were retained for 3.5 crore by Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, respectively.
In all, 277 players, grouped into 39 sets, are reportedly listed for the WPL 2026 auction for a maximum of 73 available slots. Of the 277, 83 are overseas players and will compete for the 23 slots available for them. 155 are uncapped cricketers and four from Associate nations.
Mumbai Indians are the defending WPL champions, having defeated the Delhi Capitals by eight runs in the final of the 2025 edition.