Is Pakistan’s 27th Amendment Essentially A Bloodless Coup? Explainer

The problem here? Pre-amendment, it was the Chief Justice of Pakistan, along with High Court justices, who made these suggestions to the president, and other judges of the courts where the transfer was taking place had to consent to the transfer. The ICJ points out that Article 200 lacks a clearly defined mechanism and does not explain why the JPC would choose to transfer a judge. Many fear it could become a tool for punitive action against judges not in line with JPC or the government.