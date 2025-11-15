27th Constitutional Amendment: A Blow To Pakistan’s Democracy

The 27th Amendment has ensured that the Army Chief will have immunity from legal action for life.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan 27th Amendment, Asim Munir powers, Pakistan military influence
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Asim Munir addresses during the closing ceremony of 45th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet 2025 held at Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Jhelum on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / Newscom World
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan’s 27th amendment was first approved by the National Assembly and was ratified by President Asif Zardari on the evening of November 13.

  • According to the amendment, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has gained lifelong legal immunity and authority over all branches of the military.

  • The record of Pakistan’s judiciary is mixed. Many have given in to the wishes of the army and justified army rule under “the doctrine of necessity.’

Pakistan’s fledgling democracy has long been overshadowed by its powerful military, but the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment marks a decisive shift. Field Marshal Asim Munir now has a Constitutional cover to do pretty much what he pleases. The amendment, first approved by the National Assembly, was rubber-stamped by President Asif Zardari late on Thursday.

Military coups and dictatorships have sadly been part of Pakistan’s history since independence. The last general to organise a coup was Pervez Musharraf; since then, the army has preferred to rule from behind the scenes. No civilian prime minister has survived without the blessings of the military chief. Anyone who dared to do so was thrown out. Nawaz Sharif, who tried to assert civilian supremacy, had to pay a heavy price. He was dismissed without completing his tenure in 1993, 1999 and 2017. When Nawaz Sharif and the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee attempted to break the India-Pakistan deadlock and opt for peace, his army chief, Pervez Musharraf, planned the Kargil invasion. The Lahore Declaration, which was at the heart of the peace initiative, was thrown into the dustbin of history.

Related Content
Related Content

India realises now that making peace with the civilian government is meaningless without the support of the powerful military.

Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician who replaced Sharif, was directly backed by the army during the elections. He ran what he termed a hybrid government, yet when he fell out with the army chief, his days were numbered. Today he is in jail.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in charge because he has taken care to be on the right side of Field Marshal Asim Munir. With this amendment, the unwritten rule of military control over elected governments becomes institutionalised.

Asim Munir‘s rising stature

The 27th Amendment has ensured that the army chief will have special privileges. He will get immunity from legal action for life. No one can touch him even after retirement. As a Field Marshal, he is a five-star general, and the amendment ensures that Five-star officers will “retain the rank, privileges and remain in uniform for life” and can be removed from their post only through a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

Asim Munir will now assume the powers of Chief of Defence Forces, indicating that Pakistan’s navy and air force will be under his command. In the past, the post was rotated between the three services. A new post of Commander of the National Strategic Command, overseeing nuclear and strategic assets, has been created. The head will be appointed by the PM on the recommendation of the army chief. That post is again reserved for the army.

The army had become unpopular after the arrest in 2023 of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a leader with a mass following across the country. During the protests following Khan’s arrest, protesters shouted slogans against the military and ransacked a commander’s home, something unheard of in Pakistan’s history.

However, after Operation Sindoor, the army as well as its chief were able to regain much of the lost ground. However, this latest move by the army, backed by the pliant ruling coalition, is likely to diminish Asim Munir’s popularity.

Supreme Court hit hard

In the name of judicial reforms, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has been stripped of all authority to deal with Constitutional matters. The SC will now primarily deal with civil cases and has no power to intervene in military matters. Two senior Supreme Court judges, Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah, have resigned in protest.

Justice Shah dubbed the amendment a “grave assault on the Constitution of Pakistan, which 'dismantles the Supreme Court, subjugates the judiciary to executive control, and strikes at the very heart of our constitutional democracy.’’

A new Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) has been carved out to “reduce the Supreme Court's workload, ensure timely adjudication of constitutional cases and strengthen judicial independence and credibility,’’ Dawn, Pakistan’s leading English newspaper, quoted unnamed senior officials justifying the amendment.

The official excuse is reforming the judiciary to improve the efficiency of the Supreme Court and give judges time to look into people’s grievances. Six judges will preside over this federal court. Justice Aminuddin Khan was sworn in as the first chief justice of the Federal Constitutional Court.

The record of Pakistan’s judiciary is mixed. Many have given in to the wishes of the army and justified army rule under “the doctrine of necessity.’’ However, when Pervez Musharraf sacked the then Chief Justice Iftikhar Chowdhury and placed him under house arrest in an attempt to control the judiciary, lawyers took to the streets in protest. Musharraf was forced to beat a hasty retreat.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: IND Restricted To 189; Rickelton-Markram Begin Pursuit|SA 4/0

  2. IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Returns To RR, Accepts ₹4 Crore Pay Cut

  3. Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A Keep HK In Check, Restrict Them To 167/8

  4. India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2: When, Where To Watch Action In Kolkata, Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. IPL Player Retention And Trades: All The Done Deals Ahead Of Indian Premier League 2026 Mini-Auction

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  3. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  4. Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather: Temperature Decline and Air Quality Update

  5. Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Alert: Temperature Decline with Dry Conditions

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. US To Remove Select Tariffs on Goods From Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, And El Salvador

  2. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  3. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  4. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces