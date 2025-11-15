27th Constitutional Amendment: A Blow To Pakistan’s Democracy

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Asim Munir addresses during the closing ceremony of 45th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet 2025 held at Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Jhelum on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / Newscom World

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Asim Munir addresses during the closing ceremony of 45th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet 2025 held at Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Jhelum on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / Newscom World