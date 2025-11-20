Horoscope Today, November 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

Although some people may believe that you are too old to learn new things, this is not the case. You can learn anything with ease because your intellect is so active and acute. You may take an important move today to enhance your business, and it is also possible that someone close to you will be able to contribute money to support you. It is a terrific time to take part in activities that include young people because they are currently available. The day will be spent by the person you care about, missing you. Since your boss will not be interested in any excuses, you should work hard to maintain your good standing with him. There will be numerous reasons for you to be joyful today, thanks to the planets that are in your favour. There is a possibility that you and your partner do not trust one another, which may result in feelings of stress in the marriage.