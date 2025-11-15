Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (November 16, 2025 - November 22, 2025): This weekly horoscope offers guidance on personal growth, emotional clarity, career progress and financial planning. Each sign receives insights on how to navigate the week’s energy, handle relationships with greater understanding and approach opportunities with awareness. The predictions highlight balance, patience and mindful decision-making to help make the most of the week’s planetary influences.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
To all Ariens, you have a great chance to grow as a person and get insight into your emotions this week. The will to complete any outstanding chores or duties will hit you like a ton of bricks. Clearing the way for future accomplishments is possible during this time of cleansing and renewal. On the other hand, watch out for the temptation to cut corners at work. On the contrary, maintain your concentration, because your current efforts will be rewarded in the end.
If you have any outstanding bills or commitments to examine, this week is a good time to do it financially. You must exercise patience while you deal with these financial issues. Sometimes, in relationships, you just want to feel more connected emotionally. Rather than rational conversations, your partner may prefer to feel loved and understood, so simple acts of affection can go a long way. If you're single and experiencing a karmic pull toward someone at work, this is a good moment to be honest about how you feel.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week encourages you to adopt a harmonic balance between the voice of your inner self and the commitments you have to the outside world. The realm of your professional life will be imbued with grace and purpose, particularly in artistic disciplines and roles relating to diplomacy. When you are connected from the inside out, it will be easier for you to experience genuine joy. Therefore, before making any important decisions, you should take this opportunity to reconnect with your inner self.
When it comes to your finances, this week offers you the opportunity to adopt a long-term view on investments, particularly those that are associated with luxury and beauty. You might discover that the benefits of your earlier artistic or consultancy efforts come to fruition, but you should be careful not to overspend to demonstrate that you have been successful. The revitalisation of romantic energy will make the experience of being in a relationship feel more pleasant, making it a great moment to express your sentiments candidly. You may meet someone who seems familiar or karmic if you are currently single; therefore, you should let the bond develop spontaneously.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Your own mental tension can be alleviated by witnessing the improvement in the health of a family member who was before experiencing deterioration. To keep your health in good standing, you should take as much care of them as you can and engage in regular yoga practice with them. This week, if you are engaged in business that is related to other countries, you are likely to discover tremendous success in connecting with a large number of new sources and reaping financial rewards from them. You will need to be well-prepared from the very beginning and implement the appropriate plan in order to accomplish this goal. During this week, you will gain support from your friends, but disagreements with members of your family on relatively minor matters may interfere with the tranquillity that exists inside your home.
Ketu will be moving through the third house of your Moon sign. This may also result in you developing unpleasant thoughts toward them. Your job capacity will improve this week as a result of Saturn's presence in the tenth house of your zodiac sign. This will enable you to think more creatively and make key decisions that will help develop your business. This choice will be backed by both your family and your coworkers, which will serve to build your confidence and cause you to create twice as much work in the same amount of time. Students born under this zodiac sign will need to proceed in a well-planned manner and develop a list of everything necessary to attain their goals to be successful this week. You will only be able to make the most of your time and prevent squandering your energy and time on activities that are not necessary if you take this step.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
The current week presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for self-expression and introspection, which you can utilise for your own personal development. This is a good period for leadership and negotiation, particularly in family-run enterprises or healing jobs, because your communication talents will shine through and show off their full potential. Over the course of this week, your aura will be bright, and it will be vital to direct that energy toward stability rather than seeking attention.
You may be able to observe consistent revenues in terms of your finances, particularly through consulting or educational endeavours. However, it is essential to refrain from spending money that is not necessary based on comparisons with other people. You will need to make emotional space for your partner in order to allow them to feel understood rather than simply intellectually engaged. This is something you will need to do in partnerships. If you are currently single, you might find yourself drawn to a member of your family circle, perhaps an old friend who has recently rekindled their interest in you.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Greetings, Leos! This week presents you with a significant opportunity to display your inner light while also making sure that it shines on those who are in your immediate vicinity. It is during this time that your innate charisma will be enhanced, which will result in you becoming highly prominent and sought after in positions of leadership. During this week, you are encouraged to walk with dignity rather than domination, allowing your inner royalty to be gentle and heart-led. It is important to keep in mind that humility is more magnetic than pride, even though your views will carry a large amount of weight.
For those working in the education, performance, or luxury industries, this is a good time to make suggestions for wage increases, to provide financial ideas, or to enter into business transactions. Spending on the spur of the moment, whether motivated by ego or competition, should be avoided. A better strategy for you would be to save more money than you flaunt. It is possible that your spouse will experience feelings of emotional neglect beneath your brilliance in relationships, even though you may be displaying authority and presence. Make a relationship with someone based on the experiences you have in common rather than merely admiring them.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week offers you a one-of-a-kind opportunity to lead with intelligence while still keeping compassion. The combination of self-discipline and empathy is likely to bring about a week that is filled with harmony for you, according to your horoscope. It is good that you will be in high-performance mode; nonetheless, you should refrain from being unduly critical of your coworkers and from being harsh in your communication approach. This week, you should focus your mental clarity on mentoring and thorough planning since strategic thinking will provide chances, particularly in the fields of finance, technology, or the law.
The efforts you have been quietly pursuing may result in financial breakthroughs; thus, it is important to maintain concentration and refrain from making impulsive purchases or investing in aesthetics without first evaluating their long-term feasibility. Whenever it comes to love and relationships, you could give the impression of being overly rational or emotionally detached to those you care about. Because of this, it is necessary to make sure that you give your relationships some emotional space. If you want your spouse to experience what you are experiencing, rather than just understand it, you should talk softly and express your feelings delicately.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week will be a time for you to reconnect with the beauty that you both have on the inside and the outside. Your horoscope underlines the significance of being true to who you are rather than merely putting on a show for other people. Due to the fact that your inherent charisma and diplomatic skills will bloom, this is a wonderful period for artistic roles and professional collaborations and partnerships. You may become financially successful as a result of your spouse, networks, or artistic endeavours. Additionally, you may be eligible to earn waiting payments or bonuses.
On the other hand, it is essential to refrain from engaging in extravagant expenditures solely for the sake of experiencing a sense of satisfaction. Discipline is the key to achieving long-term success. Clarity will be of the utmost importance in romantic relationships, as your spouse may look for emotional honesty rather than creative gestures. Your relationship will be strengthened if you have an open and true attitude. It is important for single people to be aware of whether this is a continuation or a closure, since they may find themselves reestablishing a karmic link by themselves.
Lucky Colour: Blue Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week in November, Scorpios, you will have the opportunity to develop momentum toward greater accomplishments while leading with sincerity. This week is a chance for you to achieve this. Your horoscope for the week says that you should allow your spiritual side to filter your power, as you will have the opportunity to take leadership roles over organisations and long-term initiatives. This week, your energy will be magnetic, but it will also be volatile; therefore, it is vital to focus it with strategy, particularly in sectors such as law, study, or healing.
Financially speaking, now is an excellent moment to remove any obstacles that may be standing in the way, since cash may be generated from joint ventures or debt settlements. On the other hand, exercise caution when lending money, especially to people you know or work with, because transparency will safeguard your advances. Because of the high level of intensity that exists in your personal life, you must steer clear of possessiveness that may be disguised as concern if you are in a relationship. This is because it has the potential to cause conflict. A single person might discover that they are pulled to magnetic connections; however, it is important to make sure that you test for depth rather than just chemistry.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, Sagittarius, you will have the opportunity to shine your inner light while also making sure that it warms everyone around you. Don't miss out on this opportunity! The horoscope for you recommends that you expand with elegance because it is not required for you to exercise control. As you go through this time of development, faith will be your compass. It will be possible for you to effectively teach, advise, or strategise. You will find yourself in this situation.
Because there is a possibility that there will be a necessity for deliberate action, it is vital to combine intuition with execution in order to get the greatest possible results. It is possible that a wisdom-based job, such as teaching, consulting, or international collaborations, will increase revenue; yet, you should exercise caution when it comes to emotional generosity this week. It is important to make room for heart-to-heart chats in partnerships since your partners may prefer to have delicate conversations rather than philosophical discussions. Take your time and observe the dynamic as it develops gently. Singles have the potential to meet someone who is spiritual.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
When it comes to establishing a strong foundation for your future, this week will be an extremely important period for you, Capricorn. It is recommended that you undertake internal restructuring and professional refining as a result of the fact that your horoscope highlights the significance of integrity as a guiding principle for your decisions. You can experience a strong impulse to concentrate on long-term objectives rather than speeding through deadlines throughout this week. In addition to matching you with important karmic upgrades, you will have fuel in your desire for learning and strategic progress.
Within the realm of finance, this week will be perfect for concentrating on concerns pertaining to real estate, long-term savings, or expenses associated with education. Maintain a budget that is reasonable and do not allow yourself to be seduced by transient fads; building slowly and sensibly will allow you to achieve the best results. When you are in a relationship, you may experience feelings of emotional withdrawal; therefore, you should think about letting down your walls by having open conversations with your spouse. Before rushing headfirst into a romantic partnership, it is a good idea for single people to take some time to think about what they genuinely want in a partner.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
This week, Aquarians, you will have the opportunity to embrace the transforming energies that foster mental development and conscious creation. This is a time for you to take advantage of. An internal rewiring is something that your horoscope predicts you will go through; therefore, you should have faith in the void that exists within you, as this is a divine alchemy rather than chaos. It is possible that you are exceptional in areas such as research, strategy, or leadership behind the scenes; nonetheless, it is important to avoid getting involved in office politics and to avoid making excessive claims without providing supporting data.
Since unexpected financial surprises can occur, both positive and negative, it is vital to refrain from engaging in speculating. If you can maintain discipline in your work, you will be able to make money through specialised fields such as occult, healing, or analytics. When you are in a relationship, you will have a strong yearning for a mental and spiritual connection, but your spouse may be more interested in maintaining emotional steadiness. In light of this, it is essential to not only communicate the truth but also listen without using logic simultaneously. Single people could come across someone who has karmic undertones; therefore, it is important to take your time and observe before rushing into a relationship.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week will be an invitation for you to step into a vibration that is more focused on empowerment. To embrace the essence of loving strength, your horoscope recommends that you establish a relationship with prayer and regularity to stabilise your emotional waves. A boost in your professional presence and increased visibility are both things that you can expect to experience. As a result of the fact that your professional alliances or client interactions will be lively and potentially rewarding, this is a good moment for teamwork.
On the other hand, you should avoid overreacting to criticism because it can result in the acquisition of vital information. During this week, it is important to keep an eye out for emotional expenditure, as accurate accounting is required. However, financial benefits may be obtained through joint ventures or consulting. In romantic relationships, you will experience feelings that are romantic, spiritual, and emotionally profound; nonetheless, it is necessary to keep lucidity. For the purpose of fortifying your connection with your partner, you might want to think about participating in rituals or going on spiritual retreats. You may have a powerful attraction toward a karmic soulmate if you are currently single; therefore, you should rely on your intuition as you negotiate these interactions.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12