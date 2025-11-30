Capricorn December 2025 Horoscope: A Progressive Month For Career Growth, Finances, And Stability

This will result in your superiors being more appreciative of the work that you do. Due to your employment, you can find yourself in a position to go to a different state, to a different city, or even to a different nation. You will gain the benefits of your hard work, despite the fact that you will be occupied. Those who are involved in business are in for a nice start to the month. Jupiter, who is the guru of the gods, will be placed in the seventh house in its exalted sign, Cancer, which will open the door to expansion in your business. It is even possible that your firm may see growth. Beginning on the fourth, Jupiter will move back into the sixth house in retrograde motion, which will result in the emergence of some difficulties. In the latter half of the month, there is a possibility that the movement of the Sun, Mars, and Venus to the twelfth house may result in some difficulties in the business sector. On the other hand, those who are involved in international trade or who work for global corporations will enjoy substantial earnings.