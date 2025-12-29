Capricorn January 2026 Horoscope: Career Growth, Foreign Gains, Emotional Depth, And Financial Caution

For businessmen, this month will be somewhat moderate, but success will come from outside the country. There can be a slow but steady return to peace in the home after some upheaval. During the beginning part of the month, students might come across study abroad options, but things might get a bit tougher towards the end of the month. Love affairs will flourish this month. Keeping in touch with people will require a lot of work on your part. Maintaining coordination with siblings is a priority. This month may not be the best for marital harmony, and arguments with your partner are not out of the question. You need to be careful with your health. There is a marked decline over the initial two weeks of the month.