Capricorn February 2026 Horoscope: Career Effort, Relationship Tension, Financial Caution, And Health Discipline

Capricorns will struggle this month. At the start of the month, fiery planets like the Sun and Mars will be in your first house with two soft planets, Mercury and Venus, which will heighten your fury, even over trivial problems. The month will see Rahu in the second house, Saturn in the third, Jupiter retrograde in the sixth, and Ketu in the eighth. Sun, Mars, Mercury, and Venus will join Rahu in the second house in the second half of the month, which may strain family relationships. Dietary issues and health changes are conceivable. Bitterness may rise in families. This month, workers reap the rewards of their labour. More effort yields better results. Your compensation may rise, but business will be difficult. You must also handle legal issues to run your business. Your sloth will rise, which must be fought to avoid issues. You may miss crucial opportunities. The month is beneficial for students. Hard work may help them succeed. Love relationships will improve this month, while marital ties may grow more caustic and conflictual.