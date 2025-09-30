Dental and gastrointestinal issues might result from an imbalanced diet. On rare occasions, there may also be genital issues. During the first two weeks of the month, these issues could become more pressing. By the middle of the month, you should have these issues under control or at least start to feel better. For the Sun, the planet of health, to assist you in the second part of the month, you must first adhere to a healthy diet and way of life. On the other hand, if you're irresponsible, the Sun's strength won't matter because it will be low in the sky and won't be able to assist you. Jupiter will assist you in taking care of your health by reawakening your intuition and showing you the way. So, it appears like your health will be holding its own this month, but you still need to be careful.