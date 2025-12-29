Aries January 2026 Horoscope: Growth Through Travel, Career Progress, Financial Gains, And Relationships

You will have a favourable opportunity to make a career move during the second half of the month, when the Sun, Mars, Mercury, and Venus, which are all four planets, enter your tenth house. However, you should use prudence at your place of employment and remain concentrated on your responsibilities. Those who are in business will find the month to be favourable. The presence of Venus, who is the ruler of the seventh house, in the ninth house at the beginning of the month, along with the Sun, Mars, and Mercury, will bring you rewards from travel. In addition, Jupiter will be aspecting the seventh house. Jupiter is going to be moving into the tenth house in the second part of the month, after the 13th, and it will bring you rewards in your professional life. Your business excursions will be beneficial as well.