Aries February 2026 Horoscope: Career Growth, Financial Gains, Strong Bonds, And Personal Progress

A favourable work environment will be yours when Venus (from the 6th), Mars (from the 23rd), and Rahu (from the 13th) sit together in your eleventh house. At work, you will continue to be a dominant figure. Your efforts will be significant. As the month begins, Venus, ruler of the seventh house, will remain in the tenth house with these planets. However, beginning on the 6th, it will shift to the eleventh house, opening the door to the prospect of tremendous commercial success. If you want your business to thrive, you must put in more effort. In the case that retrograde Jupiter forms an aspect to the seventh house from the third house, you will likely be encouraged to take calculated chances in your business endeavours, leading to eventual success.