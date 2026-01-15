Yellamma Movie First Look Out: Rockstar DSP Makes His Acting Debut With Striking Visuals

The Yellamma movie first look is out, marking Rockstar DSP’s debut as a lead actor.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yellamma Movie First Look
Yellamma movie first look Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yellamma movie first look reveals Rockstar DSP stepping in as a lead actor for the first time.

  • Directed by Venu Yeldandi, the film is a folklore-rooted musical drama shaped by cultural and spiritual themes.

  • Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also features DSP as its music composer.

The Yellamma movie first look is finally out, and it signals a major shift in Rockstar DSP’s career. Known for shaping the soundscape of Indian cinema for over two decades, Devi Sri Prasad now steps into the spotlight as a lead actor, drawing immediate attention across industries and languages.

Yellamma first look poster sets the tone

Directed by Venu Yeldandi, who won acclaim for Balagam, and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Yellamma positions itself as a culturally rooted musical social drama. The first look introduces Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) as Parshi, seated in quiet meditation by a river while a storm brews around him. The image feels symbolic, hinting at inner conflict, spiritual grounding and an external threat closing in.

Watch the trailer here:

Vijay Deverakonda in Rowdy Janardhana - X/Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Yellamma first look poster sets the tone

The newly released Yellamma first look poster leans into atmosphere rather than spectacle. Set against a rural, folklore-inspired backdrop, the glimpse suggests a narrative shaped by native beliefs, nature and faith. The visual language is restrained yet striking, allowing intrigue to build without revealing too much of the story.

DSP’s transformation is one of the most talked-about elements. Far removed from his public image as a chart-topping composer and performer, his screen presence here appears grounded and intense. Adding to the anticipation is the fact that DSP is also composing the film’s music, raising expectations of a soundtrack that aligns closely with the story’s emotional core.

Related Content
Related Content
Mohanlal in Drishyam 3 - Instagram
Mohanlal Announces Drishyam 3 Worldwide Release As Franchise Enters A Crucial New Phase

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Yellamma movie update: a collaboration rooted in culture

After Balagam, Venu Yeldandi returns with a story that weaves folk belief into present-day conflicts, touching on faith, identity and the tension between humans and nature. Produced by Shirish, Yellamma is rooted in a distinctly local world, with its first glimpse unveiled during Sankranthi to underline its cultural grounding. With DSP stepping into a new avatar and a strong creative team backing it, the film is expected to release in cinemas later this year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Abhigyan Kundu’s Six Seals 6-Wicket Win For IND

  2. MI Vs UPW LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Target Third Straight Win Against Winless Warriorz

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Scotland Highlights, U19 World Cup: Match Abandoned Without Toss Due To Wet Outfield

  4. Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

  5. UPW Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australia Open 2026: Polish Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kyohei-Hiroki Live Score, BWF India Open 2026: Indian Duo In Spotlight

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  2. Chhattisgarh Peace Talks: The Inside Story Of Madvi Hidma’s Death And The Future Of The Remaining Adivasi Cadres

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. Zubeen Garg was "Severely intoxicated", declined a life jacket before drowning, Singapore coroner’s court told

  5. Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Zubeen Garg was "Severely intoxicated", declined a life jacket before drowning, Singapore coroner’s court told

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. Bangladesh Election Campaign To Begin January 22 Amid Tight Security

  5. Senate Republicans Block Bid To Curb Trump’s Venezuela War Powers

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  2. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  3. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC: Trinamool Asks SC

  4. CBI Searches Multiple Kolkata Locations In Bank Fraud Case

  5. BMC Polls 2026: From Akshay Kumar To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

  6. Carlos Alcaraz At Australia Open 2026: Top Seed Spaniard's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  7. Rima Das Returns To Berlin Film Festival With Not A Hero

  8. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title