Yellamma Movie First Look Out: Rockstar DSP Makes His Acting Debut With Striking Visuals

Yellamma movie update: a collaboration rooted in culture

After Balagam, Venu Yeldandi returns with a story that weaves folk belief into present-day conflicts, touching on faith, identity and the tension between humans and nature. Produced by Shirish, Yellamma is rooted in a distinctly local world, with its first glimpse unveiled during Sankranthi to underline its cultural grounding. With DSP stepping into a new avatar and a strong creative team backing it, the film is expected to release in cinemas later this year.