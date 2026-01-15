Yellamma Movie First Look Out: Rockstar DSP Makes His Acting Debut With Striking Visuals

Yellamma movie first look reveals Rockstar DSP stepping in as a lead actor for the first time.
Directed by Venu Yeldandi, the film is a folklore-rooted musical drama shaped by cultural and spiritual themes.
Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also features DSP as its music composer.
The Yellamma movie first look is finally out, and it signals a major shift in Rockstar DSP’s career. Known for shaping the soundscape of Indian cinema for over two decades, Devi Sri Prasad now steps into the spotlight as a lead actor, drawing immediate attention across industries and languages.
Yellamma first look poster sets the tone
Directed by Venu Yeldandi, who won acclaim for Balagam, and presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Yellamma positions itself as a culturally rooted musical social drama. The first look introduces Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) as Parshi, seated in quiet meditation by a river while a storm brews around him. The image feels symbolic, hinting at inner conflict, spiritual grounding and an external threat closing in.
The newly released Yellamma first look poster leans into atmosphere rather than spectacle. Set against a rural, folklore-inspired backdrop, the glimpse suggests a narrative shaped by native beliefs, nature and faith. The visual language is restrained yet striking, allowing intrigue to build without revealing too much of the story.
DSP’s transformation is one of the most talked-about elements. Far removed from his public image as a chart-topping composer and performer, his screen presence here appears grounded and intense. Adding to the anticipation is the fact that DSP is also composing the film’s music, raising expectations of a soundtrack that aligns closely with the story’s emotional core.
Yellamma movie update: a collaboration rooted in culture
After Balagam, Venu Yeldandi returns with a story that weaves folk belief into present-day conflicts, touching on faith, identity and the tension between humans and nature. Produced by Shirish, Yellamma is rooted in a distinctly local world, with its first glimpse unveiled during Sankranthi to underline its cultural grounding. With DSP stepping into a new avatar and a strong creative team backing it, the film is expected to release in cinemas later this year.