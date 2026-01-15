Mohanlal Announces Drishyam 3 Worldwide Release As Franchise Enters A Crucial New Phase

April 2 has now been locked in as the worldwide release date for Drishyam 3. The makers confirmed the decision, keeping Vishu in mind, a move that has instantly set the Malayalam film industry buzzing. Mohanlal shared the announcement on X through a striking motion poster that quickly caught fans' attention. The post carried a stark line, "Years passed. The past didn't," a reminder that the crime and its aftermath from the first two films continue to linger. The message makes it clear that time may have moved on, but Georgekutty is far from free of what he once set in motion.