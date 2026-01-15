Mohanlal Announces Drishyam 3 Worldwide Release As Franchise Enters A Crucial New Phase

As the Malayalam and Hindi versions move on parallel paths, the franchise enters a defining phase in its long-standing cinematic legacy.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Drishyam 3
Mohanlal in Drishyam 3
  • Mohanlal announces the worldwide release of Drishyam 3, confirming the return of Georgekutty in the Malayalam franchise.

  • Director Jeethu Joseph reveals that the film examines Georgekutty’s life several years after the events of Drishyam 2.

  • The Malayalam original and the Ajay Devgn-led Hindi version move forward on parallel but distinct creative timelines.

Mohanlal has officially confirmed the worldwide release of Drishyam 3, sending fans of the iconic crime thriller franchise into a frenzy. The Malayalam superstar shared the announcement on social media, signalling the return of Georgekutty, one of Indian cinema's most enduring characters. Directed once again by Jeethu Joseph, the third instalment promises to extend the moral and psychological tensions that have defined the series so far.

Director Jeethu Joseph has indicated that Drishyam 3 will trace the next phase of Georgekutty's life, set several years after the events of the second film. As suggested in recent updates to the announcement, the story explores how time has altered the character and how the consequences of his past decisions continue to shadow him. Backed by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, the third instalment was developed after careful deliberation on how to expand Georgekutty's journey while staying true to the franchise's emotional and moral core.

Jeethu Joseph shares updates about Drishyam 3 - X
April 2 has now been locked in as the worldwide release date for Drishyam 3. The makers confirmed the decision, keeping Vishu in mind, a move that has instantly set the Malayalam film industry buzzing. Mohanlal shared the announcement on X through a striking motion poster that quickly caught fans' attention. The post carried a stark line, "Years passed. The past didn't," a reminder that the crime and its aftermath from the first two films continue to linger. The message makes it clear that time may have moved on, but Georgekutty is far from free of what he once set in motion.

hindi version and franchise legacy

Parallelly, the Hindi adaptation of Drishyam 3, led by Ajay Devgn, remains a major talking point. The Hindi franchise, produced by Panorama Studios, has followed a different production trajectory and is currently in the spotlight following cast changes and industry speculation. Despite this, both versions remain creatively linked to Jeethu Joseph’s original vision.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 release date announced - Instagram
Ajay Devgn Starrer Drishyam 3 Announced; To Release In October 2026 On THIS Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Drishyam legacy began in Malayalam cinema in 2013 and went on to become a rare pan-Indian phenomenon, remade in multiple languages. At its heart lies the story of a man who uses intelligence and cinema itself as tools for survival.

release information:

The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 will release worldwide on April 2, 2026, while the Hindi version is slated for October 2, 2026.

