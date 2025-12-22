Ajay Devgn Starrer Drishyam 3 Announced; To Release In October 2026 On THIS Date

Ajay Devgn is returning with his role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the Hindi remake of Drishyam. The makers made the official announcement on Monday, alongside the Drishyam 3 release date. The third instalment of the popular franchise, directed by Abhishek Pathak (who directed Drishyam 2), is slated to hit the screens in October next year. The upcoming crime thriller will be the final instalment of the successful franchise.