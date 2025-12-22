Ajay Devgn Starrer Drishyam 3 Announced; To Release In October 2026 On THIS Date

The makers on Monday announced Drishyam 3 release date with a video, featuring Ajay Devgn's voiceover.

  • Drishyam 3 marks Ajay Devgn's return as Vijay Salgaonkar.

  • The third instalment of the popular franchise is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

  • Check out the release date of Drishyam 3 here.

Ajay Devgn is returning with his role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the Hindi remake of Drishyam. The makers made the official announcement on Monday, alongside the Drishyam 3 release date. The third instalment of the popular franchise, directed by Abhishek Pathak (who directed Drishyam 2), is slated to hit the screens in October next year. The upcoming crime thriller will be the final instalment of the successful franchise.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 announcement and release date

Drishyam 3 will arrive in cinemas on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, on October 2, 2026. October 2 is crucial in the Drishyam films because it is the day when Vijay and his family recount a fake story to cover up a murder. It is also known as the "Drishyam Day" for fans.

Sharing the release date, the makers wrote on social media, #Drishyam3 on #DrishyamDay Aakhri hissa baaki hai. In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026."

Jeethu Joseph on Drishyam 3 - Instagram
Jeethu Joseph Reveals Why Drishyam 3 With Ajay Devgn Won't Go On Floors First

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Alongside Ajay, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor are reprising their respective roles.

About Drishyam franchise

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the first instalment was released in 2015. It follows the story of Vijay and his family and how they land in trouble after they accidentally kill the son of a police officer. It shows how Vijay saves his family from police custody using his wit and intelligence.

Drishyam 2 (2022) saw the reopening of the case, with new twists and Vijay walking free, using his extensive knowledge from cinema.

Jeethu Joseph shares updates about Drishyam 3 - X
Drishyam 3: Jeethu Joseph Confirms Same Story For Malayalam And Hindi Versions; Considers Simultaneous Release Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Both Hindi films are remakes of Mohanlal's Malayalam blockbusters of the same name.

The shooting of the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 has already been wrapped up. Mohanlal has reunited with Jeethu Joseph for the third instalment. The original Drishyam was released in 2013, followed by the second instalment in 2021.

