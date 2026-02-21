12 Neo-Noir Hindi Crime Films To Watch Ahead Of ‘Kennedy’

Crime has remained one of cinema’s most enduring genres because it dissects the fault lines of contemporary life. Its narratives often unfold in metropolitan spaces dense with surveillance and anonymity, where police, criminals and civilians circulate within the same compromised ecosystem. Neo-noir crime thrillers, in particular, have refined this terrain into a philosophical form. These films probe institutional decay, psychological fracture and urban alienation while constructing intricate narrative puzzles that demand active participation from the viewer. The eventual act of making sense of these fractured timelines, unreliable characters and concealed motives produces a rare narrative catharsis—one grounded less in moral resolution than in recognition.