Aries December 2025 Horoscope: A Dynamic Month Shaping Growth, Challenges, And New Possibilities

Career, Business & Jobs:

You can anticipate that this month will be very hectic for you from a professional standpoint. For the duration of the month, you will find that you are continually occupied since Saturn, the ruler of the tenth house, will be in the twelfth house. Because of the nature of your job, you may have to travel often, and this may necessitate travelling from one state to another or even to a foreign country. You will get a sense of fulfilment and achievement in your professional life as a result of travelling abroad for work and doing so successfully. That being said, you should be ready for the fact that the amount of pressure you experience at work will not change. At the beginning of the month, Mercury will move into the seventh house, which is the house of the lord. After that, it will move into the eighth house, which is your house, on the sixth of the month. Mercury's movement into the ninth house, which will occur after the sixth, will result in a rise in the number of problems and adversaries that you will face, so you should exercise caution. However, your workplace will be satisfactory until the sixth.