Aries November 2025 Horoscope: A Month Of Mixed Results In Career, Finances, And Relationships

According to the November Monthly Horoscope 2025, November 2025 may provide mixed or mediocre outcomes. Since the Sun is weak in your seventh house till November 16th, it will not provide good outcomes. After November 16, the Sun will be in the eighth house, unhelpful. Mars stays in Scorpio's ninth house all month. Mars in its own sign is good, but in the ninth house is weak. Overall, Mars should not yield positive outcomes. Mars may occasionally provide surprising, beneficial consequences, but this is usually unpleasant. Mercury stations retrograde in your seventh house on November 23rd after transiting your eighth house. Mercury will often strive to help you. Mercury should be higher than average. Jupiter will traverse Cancer all month, staying in your fourth house and constellation.
On November 11, Jupiter will go retrograde. Therefore, Jupiter should yield average results. Venus in Virgo till November 2nd will yield modest results. Being in the seventh house between November 2nd and 26th is poor, but Venus in its own constellation is good. Between November 2nd and 26th, Venus may produce mixed effects. Expect Venus outcomes to continue. Venus has been inconsistent this month. Saturn will remain retrograde in Jupiter's constellation Pisces until November 28th, when it will become direct. Saturn usually disappoints, too. Rahu will transit Aquarius till November 24th in Jupiter's constellation. Therefore, Rahu should yield mostly positive effects. While Ketu isn't likely to be good this month, November 2025 may yield mixed or ordinary outcomes.
Education:
This month, Aries students will experience a surge of focus and determination. Your natural drive to achieve will be at its peak, helping you excel in studies and competitive exams. The early part of the month is especially favourable for planning and organising your academic goals. If you’ve been struggling with consistency, this is the time to establish a routine — small efforts will bring big rewards. Those preparing for government, engineering, or management exams will see steady progress. However, avoid impatience; Aries energy tends to rush, but success this month requires persistence and calm concentration. Group discussions and teamwork may help you understand complex topics better, so don’t hesitate to collaborate with classmates.
Mid-month planetary influences encourage creativity and curiosity — ideal for students in arts, communication, or research fields. Teachers and mentors will appreciate your enthusiasm and initiative, so maintain open communication. Toward the end of the month, distractions from social life or emotional stress may test your discipline. Stay organised and take short breaks to recharge rather than giving in to pressure. Overall, Aries students can expect improvement and recognition if they stay grounded and avoid haste. Focused effort and emotional balance will ensure you end the month with strong academic gains and growing confidence.
Career, Business & Jobs:
This month, the ruler of your job will be in the twelfth house. In general, having Saturn in the twelfth house is not a good thing. Saturn will also be moving backwards until November 28th. Because of these factors, you may still be having some problems with your work this month. Venus, which rules the seventh house, is also in a bad situation. Over the course of the first half of the month, the weak Sun in the seventh house will also have an effect. Because of all of these things, you will need to be careful with your work this month.
Your hard work might pay off if you do this, as Jupiter's seventh aspect could help you reach your goals. From a business point of view, this month will also not be seen as very good. Mercury will be in your eighth house until November 23rd. Usually, Mercury in the eighth house is a good sign, but we wouldn't expect it to be a good sign for investments. As a result, you can make good money by keeping up with your current businesses. It is not a good idea to start a new project or put money into something new. People who have jobs are also expected to have average results this month. It will take constant work to keep from getting into fights or disagreements with coworkers.
Financial:
The position of the lord of your profit house is not particularly good for concerns on finances during November, as stated by the monthly horoscope for November 2025. Even though Saturn, the lord of your profit house, will be in the expenditure house and retrograde until November 28th, it will continue to be in the constellation of Jupiter and will also be aspected by Jupiter. This is because Saturn is the master of your expenditure house. The outcome of this circumstance will be a portion of the outcomes that arise from your laborious efforts. During this month, everyone who works on commissions, in particular, will not be able to make a significant amount of commission.
In addition, the business will receive a lower profit, or if there is a profit, it is possible that you may not receive the money right away. The full amount of the employee's salary will be made available to them, albeit a little bit later than usual. In the meantime, Venus, the planet that rules the house of riches, has been weak or ordinary for a significant portion of this month. As a result, Venus may bring about a variety of outcomes for savings. The richest house, also known as the weak point, is where Saturn's third aspect is located. From a financial point of view, this indicates that the month is not very positive on the savings front either. Jupiter, the planet that represents prosperity, seems to be producing results that are about par for the course. When it comes to matters of your finances, this month you can experience outcomes that are inconsistent or occasionally somewhat below average.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
The Sun, ruler of your fifth house, will be in an unfavourable weak position until November 16th, negatively impacting your love life during November. Additionally, the Sun will enter the ninth house after November 16th. Additionally, it is highly unlikely that Ketu's transit into the fifth house will produce beneficial outcomes. Conversely, this month, Venus, the planet of romantic connections, will be in a weak or mediocre position. So, be careful if you want your love relationship to remain harmonious. Be respectful of one another, don't second-guess each other, and don't get worked up about little things. Better results will be the outcome of doing so. Moving forward with marital matters is not highly supported this month. That being said, this is not the time to exert yourself needlessly or waste your energy.
Until November 2nd, the marital situation would be fragile. Venus will enter its own sign on November 2nd, which bodes well for a minor improvement. The weak Sun in the seventh house will be a source of trouble until November 16th, and Venus will keep it that way. So, while issues will emerge, you can handle them and keep them under control. Things will be reasonably under control after November 16th, but when Mercury enters the seventh house on November 23rd, it could cause some needless disputes. Because of this, romantic connections will have a less-than-stellar month. Marital life may be fraught with ups and downs, and there doesn't appear to be much encouragement to go through with the ceremony.
Health:
When it comes to your health, November could have a mixed bag of consequences. During this entire month, Mars, the planet that rules your ascendant or zodiac sign, will be situated in the eighth house. It is not a good omen that Mars is transiting the tenth house. Although Mars will stay in its own sign, it might not be too harmful to your health, but it might not be able to stop little ailments either. Saturn and Mars in the second house can cause desires for spicy foods, so it's crucial to keep to a modest diet this month. The effects on your digestive system may be adverse.
When Ketu transits the fifth house, it could lead to gastrointestinal issues, particularly during the first half of the month when the Sun, the fifth house lord, is at its lowest point. It is also probable that sleep disruptions will occur. Additionally, the danger of harm increases while Mars is transiting the eighth house. Drivers should use extreme caution this month due to the current conditions. Meanwhile, stay away from anything that could hurt you. Issues about the waist or genitalia may arise from time to time, according to Venus's location this month. The health-promoting planet, the Sun, is likewise not in a strong position to offer much assistance this month. The best way to keep your health in check this month is to stick to a regimented eating plan and act with grace at all times.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9