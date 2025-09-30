Aries October 2025 Horoscope: Challenges, Opportunities, And Guidance For Love, Career, and Health

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

The lord of the fifth house, the Sun, seems to be delivering mixed results in your love life this month, according to the October Monthly Horoscope 2025. The first two weeks of the month will see the Sun in a very favourable position. Even if the Sun isn't exactly a love-friendly planet, it will still be happy to help you out as the fifth house ruler. Once October 17th passes, the Sun, which rules over the fifth house, will find itself in a weak position in the seventh house. Although the Sun's debilitation is a bad thing, its transit to the seventh house can make love and marriage stronger. Both of these things might happen here. After October 17th, the details of your love marriage should be ironed out, so you may make a final decision about being married. During this time, you can find fault with each other, which could lead to resentment. You should not, however, rely on your decision on this experience alone; their temperament and behaviour history should also be considered. Decisions about a love marriage will be easier for you to make during this time.