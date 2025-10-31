Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

This month is not a great time to get engaged or married. Also, until November 23rd, the ruler of the seventh house will stay in the eleventh house for most of the month. It is also thought to be bad luck for Mercury to be in the twelfth house. Besides that, Mercury will be in line with Mars. Mars will also make a move across your seventh house. Because of these things, your married life may have some problems. It is possible to argue and fight. But try to stay cool. Jupiter's fifth aspect on Mercury, which rules the seventh house, will help you avoid trouble if you really try. Venus, who rules love, will be with you for most of the month, giving you the strength to get through it. In other words, you might have some problems in your love life and your marriage, but Jupiter and Venus will help you work them out so that your love life and your marriage are both happy.